therealdeal.com
Jeff Sutton faces Fifth Avenue foreclosure for unpaid $300M loan
New York Life Insurance Company filed a foreclosure action on a marquee Fifth Avenue retail property, alleging that a company tied to Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties and SL Green Realty defaulted on a $300 million loan. The lender alleges 717 GFC LLC, which lists the same address as Wharton...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2022: Direct one-time checks worth $150 will be sent out in just months
Hundreds of thousands of New York City homeowners will receive tax rebates thanks to legislation passed and signed by city leadership. Mayor Eric Adams signed the legislation on Wednesday, providing a one-time property tax rebate of up to $150, according to a press release. The bill, signed by the city council earlier this month, was co-sponsored by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Councilmembers Justin Brannan and Kalman Yeger.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
therealdeal.com
Lyft is lightening its office load by nearly half
This was probably not the lift office market landlords wanted. Rideshare company Lyft is moving to reduce its office footprint at its four corporate offices across the country, Bloomberg reported. The San Francisco-based company has additional offices in New York City, Nashville and Seattle. Lyft is aiming to sublease about...
cityandstateny.com
As homeownership rates decline in New York City, could community land trusts be an answer?
Over the past decade in New York City, a housing shortage, increased investor activity and quickly rising home prices have exacerbated the affordable housing crisis. Today, there are almost no apartments with a monthly rent below $1,500 in the city. Housing advocates and policymakers have been pushing the city to invest in different housing models that prioritize affordability over profit.
NYC homeowners will get at least a $150 property tax rebate; here’s how to get yours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams today signed legislation to provide a one-time property tax rebate of up to $150 to hundreds of thousands of eligible New York homeowners. “I grew up on the edge of homelessness, so I know the worry and fear that too many low- and...
therealdeal.com
Can Josh Rahmani and Ebi Khalili be Midtown’s next machers?
Josh Rahmani and Ebi Khalili have come a long way from their days hustling Brooklyn real estate for others. The duo, who got their start in the brokerage business, are now in contract to buy a 40-story tower at 1330 Sixth Avenue from RXR Realty and Blackstone Group for $320 million. It’s a meaty deal that will get them noticed by the New York market’s biggest players.
therealdeal.com
For rent law cheaters, the ultimate punishment: Endless stabilization
A landlord busted in a scheme to yank hundreds of apartments out of rent stabilization claims it was really a victim of it. Attorney General Letitia James didn’t buy the excuse, though, and said Wednesday that she has extracted a $4 million settlement from the building owners — 29 limited liability companies tied to Manhattan-based Sentinel Real Estate Corporation.
therealdeal.com
Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
A major law firm is delivering on part of its name with plans to move into a freshly built office tower in Lower Manhattan. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer signed a 15-year lease at Silverstein Properties’ 3 World Trade Center, the firm announced Wednesday. The lease includes 180,000 square feet on floors 51 through 54 of the property.
evgrieve.com
A liquidation sale at La Sirena on 3rd Street
A liquidation sale continues at La Sirena, the longtime Mexican artisan shop at 27 E. Third St. between Second Avenue and the Bowery. In an email about the in-shop-only sale, owner Dina Leor said: "Long story short, we have enough for four stores, and we want to empty. We'd rather you enjoy it than have it saved."
therealdeal.com
Booze bandits: Restaurant claims Gregory Hotel owners stole liquor
New York hotels have had a rocky two years, but few have had it worse than the Gregory. The Garment District hotel’s troubles began in early 2020, around the onset of the pandemic, when the owner, Meadow Partners, defaulted on its senior loan. The same year, the hotel’s workers stopped getting paid, prompting their union to step in.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken tenant for over 3 decades fighting back against landlord seeking $3k rental increase
A Hoboken tenant for over three decades is fighting back against his landlord, who is seeking a roughly $3,000 rental increase as part of a prolonged court battle. “The ultimate issue in this case is whether the landlord on this property received a just and fair return in his investment because that is what he is untitled to under the constitution,” said Dana Wefer, counsel to Jeff Trupiano in the matter, said in a sit down interview last week.
Biden’s student loan debt relief: What NYC borrowers should know
An April 2022 rally in New York City calls on President Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt. Gothamist spoke with a student loan repayment expert about next steps for the one in six adults in NYC with at least one student loan. [ more › ]
cdrecycler.com
NYC church congregation prefers demo over landmark status
The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission is considering the fate of a 133-year-old church building in Manhattan that seemingly only has attracted investors interested in the land beneath it rather than any attempting to preserve the structure. In a presentation submitted by remaining West-Park Presbyterian Church congregation members and...
therealdeal.com
NYC leads US apartment deliveries, which are forecast to hit 50-year high
Markets across the United States are set for a boost in apartment construction, which can’t come soon enough with demand and rents surging. Apartment deliveries are approaching a 50-year high nationwide, according to a report by RentCafe. The report, which leans on data from Yardi Matrix’s algorithm and centers on certificates of occupancy being issued, projects 420,000 apartment units will be delivered this year.
therealdeal.com
Meadow Partners buys two East Village rental buildings
Meadow Partners has picked up a pair of East Village rental buildings, the latest in a series of its multifamily moves. The firm purchased the adjacent buildings at 305 East 11th Street and 310 East 12th Street for $58 million, Crain’s reported. The seller was the Chissick family, which owned the buildings since at least 1968.
therealdeal.com
More renters are bargain hunting in deep Brooklyn, Queens
New York City renters, fed up with record rents and empowered by work from home policies, are looking for bargains deep in Brooklyn and Queens. The outer boroughs claimed nine out of the top 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase in search volume in July, according to a StreetEasy report on user search data. Lower Manhattan counted the five historically sough-after neighborhoods with the biggest yearly decreases in search volume: Greenwich Village, West Village, East Village, SoHo and Lower East.
New York and Other Cities Are Being Devastated by This
The pandemic-inspired shift towards working from home has had a profound effect on the office real estate market. New York City has more than 451 million square feet of office space, accounting for nearly 11% of the total office inventory in the U.S., according to LiquidSpace. So naturally NYC Mayor...
News 12
City planning group approves Throggs Neck upzoning project
The Bronx is one step closer to moving forward with an upzoning project in Throggs Neck. The plan would bring four multistory buildings along the Bruckner Expressway. The proposal consists of four sites, each one several stories that would be built on lots currently designated for one- and two-family dwellings. The zoning would change to support those structures that, according to the description from the City Planning Commission, would bring about 400 apartments.
thechiefleader.com
Program will put low-income New Yorkers on path to construction careers
The city is launching a training initiative that will provide opportunities for low-income residents in long-term careers in the construction and industrial sectors. The program, called the New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), will recruit nearly 2,300 New Yorkers who live in Housing Authority buildings or receive benefits from the Human Resources Administration to participate in apprenticeship training programs for eventual placement in union jobs.
