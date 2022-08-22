A Hoboken tenant for over three decades is fighting back against his landlord, who is seeking a roughly $3,000 rental increase as part of a prolonged court battle. “The ultimate issue in this case is whether the landlord on this property received a just and fair return in his investment because that is what he is untitled to under the constitution,” said Dana Wefer, counsel to Jeff Trupiano in the matter, said in a sit down interview last week.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO