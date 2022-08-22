ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, PA

Our Lady of the Abingtons Parish plans fall festival Sept. 10-11

 3 days ago
Some of the Fall Festival committee members, shown from left, are: Nick Tumavich, Bert Davis, Genevieve Evans, Committee Chair Ned Clarke, Bruce Weisenfluh, Nikki Weisenfluh, Duane Valence, Andrea Walsh, Bob Halleski, Tony Sandy, Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, and Cathy Strauch.

Members of Our Lady of the Abingtons Parish, led by their Pastor, the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun, will hold their Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, on the church grounds on 207 Seminary Road in Dalton, PA.

The festival will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, featuring Pork BBQ and DJ Eric Petersen. On Sunday the hours are noon to 6 p.m., featuringa Chicken BBQ, with live music by The Quietmen.

Parking is free and there is no admission charge.

Enjoy other delicious food, pizza, homemade baked goods, bountiful baskets, silent auction, white elephant, children’s games, antique cars by Car Cruisers, and more, all on the beautiful church grounds. For more information, call 570-351-6842.

