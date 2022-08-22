Elin Hilderbrand Novel ‘The Hotel Nantucket’ Being Developed At Warner Bros. TV; Sue Kroll To EP

EXCLUSIVE: Elin Hilderbrand ’s best-selling novel The Hotel Nantucket is in development at Warner Bros. TV with Sue Kroll set to executive produce, Deadline has learned.

Warner Bros. TV declined to comment.

The series follows Nantucket sweetheart, Lizbet Keaton who is desperately seeking a second act fresh off a bad breakup with a longtime boyfriend. When she’s named the new general manager of the Hotel Nantucket, a once Gilded Age gem turned abandoned eyesore, she hopes that her local expertise and charismatic staff can win the favor of their new London billionaire owner, Xavier Darling, as well as that of Shelly Carpenter, the wildly popular Instagram tastemaker who can help put them back on the map.

Hilderbrand is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author who has written over 25 novels, which have sold over 10 million copies collectively. Some of her works include the bestselling Paradise trilogy, 28 Summers , The Identicals , The Blue Bistro , The Matchmaker , and the Winter series, among many others. MRC Film is set to adapt 28 Summers .

Hilderbrand is repped by UTA, InkWell Management, and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

Kroll has a number of upcoming projects in various stages of production and development, including film projects Beautiful Bad adapted by Gina Welch and based on the novel by Annie Ward; The Feral Detective adapted by Miki Johnson and based on the novel by Jonathan Letham; City of Girls adapted by Michelle Ashford and based on the novel by Elizabeth Gilbert; 10 based on the 1979 Blake Edwards film and to be produced by Julie Andrews, Ashok Amritraj, and Jeff Nathanson; and a film based on Peter Kornbluh’s Politico article, My Dearest Fidel: A Journalist’s Secret Liaison with Fidel Castro , adapted by Dahvi Waller and to be produced by Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

In addition to feature films, Kroll & Co. has expanded into television and animation with several exciting projects in development.

Kroll is repped by CAA and Hanson, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

The deal was brokered by UTA.