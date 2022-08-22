Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Body Of Hibbing Man Believed To Be Found After Missing For A Month
From the KDQS News Staff via Fox 21 News - August 22, 2022. The Hibbing Police Department believe they have found human remains of a man that went missing exactly a month ago. On July 22, 49 year-old Jesse Crabtree was considered a missing person after authorities learned that no one had been in contact with him since earlier that month.
kdal610.com
NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
2 injured in houseboat business fire on Rainy Lake
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Two people are hurt after a large fire broke out at a northern Minnesota business Wednesday evening.The Koochiching County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to battle the blaze at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake in International Falls just after 5 p.m. The business rents out houseboats to vacationers.Firefighters arrived to find the main building fully engulfed. The sheriff's office says part of the building "was an older log structure making the fire exceptionally hot and difficult to battle."One of the victims is in critical condition Wednesday night at Rainy Lake Medical Center, while the other victim is stable.Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
bulletin-news.com
Duluth firefighter likely to lose job after sentencing for off-duty assault of 65-year-old woman
Conrad John Sunde IV, who had spent the previous two years defending a felony assault accusation, was repentant when he showed up for sentence on Monday. The city’s previous Firefighter of the Year, who is expected to lose his job after assaulting a 65-year-old lady along a western Duluth path in 2020, did not get any forgiveness after a last-minute apology.
cbs3duluth.com
Northland authorities trying to curb increase in drunk drivers
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Police Department and other Northlanders are working to prevent more and more people from getting behind the wheel when they’ve had one too many. “I felt that I was okay to drive,” is a phrase Officer Todd Simmons with DPD said...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Chisholm, Superior, Duluth
CHISHOLM, MN -- The Kiwanis $15k Raffle is just around the corner and the stakes are high. Winners have the chance to take home some big prizes. On Sept. 7, Valentini’s Supper Club on Lake Street will announce the winners of the raffle. Tickets are $100 each and are...
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
boreal.org
Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review
A Duluth City employee who still works for the Fire Department was sentenced Monday on a felony assault conviction. Conrad Sunde had been convicted of Third-Degree Assault after shoving and injuring a woman on a hiking trail two years ago. Sunde was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. It...
KAAL-TV
Parents of MN teen subjected to hazing assault are suing
PROCTOR, Minn. (AP) – The parents of a teenage boy who was assaulted after football practice at a Minnesota high school have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming the coach and others failed to protect their son against known hazing. The September 2021 assault resulted in the cancellation...
cbs3duluth.com
Lake Superior Zoo welcomes critically endangered primate baby
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth’s Lake Superior Zoo has welcomed a critically-endangered primate baby. The zoo’s cotton-top tamarins, Mira (mom) and Deno (dad) are the proud parents. Zoo leaders are allowing the family time to adjust before checking the gender of the baby. Eventually, they plan to name them.
WDIO-TV
Round out the Roundabouts
Well for starters, they are safer for pedestrians, you only have to look one way at a time. Now, compare that to a traditional intersection where you cross two lanes at a time, which creates a false sense of security. St. Louis County and the city of Duluth are planning...
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
cbs3duluth.com
DNR announces changes to deer hunting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MN -- This year’s deer hunting season will look a bit different in and around Grand Rapids. Earlier this year, a deer in the Grand Rapids area tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD. The DNR quickly killed off 54 deer in and around the town,...
Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
Here’s A Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Update [VIDEO]
Even though there's a good month or more left on the calendar, the summer road construction season remains in full swing. Work crews with the Minnesota Department of Transportation continue to make significant progress on the open projects throughout the state. And, that progress is also visible here in the Northland.
Minnesota Set to Become “Abortion Access Island” in the Midwest, but for Whom?
Out-of-staters have long traveled to Minnesota for abortions, but as neighboring states restrict access to the procedure, data suggests patients of color may not make the trip.
Northern Minnesota man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder
A 54-year-old Chisholm man has been found guilty in a murder case that went unsolved for 36 years. Michael Carbo Jr. was found guilty after being indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct over the rape and murder of Nancy Daugherty in 1986.
