199 Bristol Bay Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Amazing 3BR/2BA lakefront condo in one of the finest complexes at the Lake of the Ozarks. This property is well maintained with park-like settings everywhere you look. Walk down to your dock with no steps along the boardwalk, and look at wildlife as you walk to the closely located pool. New luxury vinyl plank, fabulous floorplan with open kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closet, walk-in, and walk-in laundry room. Storage closets are located in front and on the deck. This complex is located in the highly sought-after location down HH in Lake Ozark and on MM 12 close to MANY restaurants, bars, and shopping making this the perfect rental investment. Bristol Bay gives off a very relaxing vibe with the landscaping, exceptionally well-maintained property, and amenities. 12X30 slip and 2 PWC slips included. If you are ready to enjoy your own condo located in the best location at Lake of the Ozarks, then this is the property for you.
33 Kona Cove, Roach, Missouri 65787
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED LAKEFRONT HOME Featuring 3bed/3bath on a level lot with 16x20 swim dock and 2 boat slips! The two-level deck offers more outdoor living space with a great lake view. The interior features main level living, gas fireplace, crown molding and comfy master suite with dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. The family room will be a family favorite with wet bar, beverage frig and custom built in cabinets. The kitchen was updated with newer granite, stainless steel appliances, cabinets, light and plumbing fixtures. The upper level with two bedrooms and a full bath is perfect for family and guests. Furnishings are available for purchase. There are two boat slips in the community dock that is a short walk away. If you need bigger slips, G&G Marina is close by. This well built home has 2x6 construction. COMO High Speed internet is available! Just 15 minutes from Camdenton, on the quieter waters of the Little Niangua, this home is a must see!
First Day Back: School Of The Osage Looks Forward To Community Night
More than 1,800 School of the Osage students started their first day of school on this sunny Tuesday morning. The elementary students showed off their backpacks, the middle schoolers wore their fresh new outfits, and even the seniors participated in a morning tailgate BBQ. "If this morning was any indication,...
Dock Early: Shootout Poker Run Meet & Greet Always Packs The House At Performance
It's a mix and mingle for adrenaline junkies, powerboat aficionados, and guys whose Lamborghinis match their boat and truck. The Poker Run Meet & Greet Party is Thursday night!. The Meet & Greet Party allows Poker Run participants to meet up — making new friends and connecting with old ones...
