Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $35 million in State Fair improvements

Syracuse, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul detailed Wednesday how the state plans to spend $35 million on the New York State Fairgrounds. Hochul opened the fair on the one-year anniversary of her swearing in, announcing that the money included in this year’s budget will go toward new pavilions for goats and sheep, three new horse barns and a show ring, a greenhouse, a new concession stand and improvements along Restaurant Row.
New York State Fair opening day attendance rebounds from Covid slowdown

Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is off to a busier start this year than last year, with almost 50,000 people entering the fairgrounds on opening day Wednesday. The official opening day attendance was 49,112, just 11,748 more people than last year’s extended fair’s Day 1. But this year’s attendance is still well short from the record-setting 74,000 attendees on opening day in 2019.
Meet our 12 favorite animals at the 2022 NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — There are thousands of animals large and small waiting to meet and greet visitors in their own unique way at the 2022 New York State Fair. We went searching for some of the cutest and most interesting, and here’s what we found (all the exhibits are free):
Day 2 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule

Geddes, N.Y. — Another Opening Day has come and gone, and we’re left with assurance that the State Fair can, indeed, be normal again. Some 49,112 passed through the gates on a glorious Wednesday. That’s pretty good, considering it took us nine days to break the 50,000 mark last year.
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
