Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $35 million in State Fair improvements
Syracuse, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul detailed Wednesday how the state plans to spend $35 million on the New York State Fairgrounds. Hochul opened the fair on the one-year anniversary of her swearing in, announcing that the money included in this year’s budget will go toward new pavilions for goats and sheep, three new horse barns and a show ring, a greenhouse, a new concession stand and improvements along Restaurant Row.
NY primary delivers abundant, sometimes mixed messages
Albany, N.Y. — It was a good night for progressive Democrats, except where it was a good night for moderate Democrats. And the news was encouraging for firebrand Republicans — except for the ones who went down to defeat. High-profile congressional and state Senate primaries across New York...
New York State Fair opening day attendance rebounds from Covid slowdown
Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is off to a busier start this year than last year, with almost 50,000 people entering the fairgrounds on opening day Wednesday. The official opening day attendance was 49,112, just 11,748 more people than last year’s extended fair’s Day 1. But this year’s attendance is still well short from the record-setting 74,000 attendees on opening day in 2019.
Meet our 12 favorite animals at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — There are thousands of animals large and small waiting to meet and greet visitors in their own unique way at the 2022 New York State Fair. We went searching for some of the cutest and most interesting, and here’s what we found (all the exhibits are free):
Day 2 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule
Geddes, N.Y. — Another Opening Day has come and gone, and we’re left with assurance that the State Fair can, indeed, be normal again. Some 49,112 passed through the gates on a glorious Wednesday. That’s pretty good, considering it took us nine days to break the 50,000 mark last year.
NY cannabis regulators release number of first-round dispensaries by region
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. New York’s Office of Cannabis Management has released the number of conditional marijuana dispensaries the state will allow for each...
11 cheap, free or otherwise cool finds in the Center of Progress building at the 2022 NY State Fair
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We toured the Center of Progress building to help you navigate the massive conglomeration of sights and sounds. There is A LOT of stuff in there. When we were kids, my mom would drag us through here and honestly, it was basically a torture chamber of cleaning products and weird, unidentifiable gizmos.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Pop culture fans, assemble: Newbury Comics to open first Upstate NY store
Pop culture fans, assemble: A “wicked good time” is coming to Upstate New York. Newbury Comics will open a new store at Crossgates Mall in the Albany suburb of Guilderland, the New England-based chain announced. The new location will open on the lower level of the shopping mall near AT&T in early October, according to the Times Union.
NY state primary roundup: Nadler tops Maloney; GOP, Dems split special elections
New York — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after she lost Tuesday to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees...
9 places to eat something healthy (or at least kind of healthy) at the 2022 NY State Fair
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s a hunt to find some healthy food at the New York State Fair. There are old favorites such as the steamed mussels at Doug’s Fish Fry or a hunking turkey leg to gnaw on. Then there are these nine items we found, some...
One of the best bands you’ve never heard of just crushed Chevy Court at the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Prodigals, an Irish punk band from New York City, gave the New York State Fair a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon. Come showtime at 1 p.m., the aluminum benches in Chevy Court had become home to maybe 31 fans. It actually might have been a dozen true fans and a few folks just looking for a place to take a breather.
Western NY waterfall named the best outdoor activity to do in the state
Upstate New York has a wide variety of fun activities to get outdoors in every season from hiking to boating to leaf peeping, but one spot in Western New York has been named the best in the state by travel website, TripAdvisor. Mighty Niagara Falls was ranked the must do...
The NYS Fair’s best foods, drinks, rides, shows and more (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 65. Warm, muggy; afternoon storm possible; 5-day forecast. Riders scream in terror as they are turned upside down on the Superman ride on the opening day of the New York State Fair on Wednesday. (Scott Schild photo)
6 funky fried foods you must try at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — While deep fried Oreos, funnel cake, and fried dough never go out of style, we can always count on the New York State Fair to bring us over the top, deep-fried dishes of our dreams. Fuel your day wandering around the fair with one of these...
Meet Phoebe (and Diana and Luke and Millie), the first calves born at the 2022 NYS Fair
Amid the opening day cacophony of the 2022 New York State Fair, something miraculous happened at precisely 6:20 p.m. — a calf with black fur and a white-tipped tail came into the world. Her name is Phoebe, and she’s the first calf born at the fair’s Dairy Cow Birthing...
Dr. Oz’s Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is ‘complicated’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he’ll be the first Muslim ever to serve in the chamber. It’s something he hardly brings up while campaigning, his Democratic opponent isn’t raising it and it’s barely a topic of conversation in Pennsylvania’s Muslim community.
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
We tried it all: 100+ things to eat, drink, see, do and ride at the 2022 NY State Fair
More than two dozen syracuse.com reporters fanned out across the State Fair on opening day, tasked with trying a little bit of everything. We rode the wildest rides, ate the craziest fried food, played the toughest games, visited the cutest animals and scoped out the best swag in the big buildings.
7 chill spots to cool off on a hot day (and have a drink) at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — When the sun is beating down and you’re feet are tired, here are seven places to take a load off and get something cool to drink or eat. What: Ice cream bar, beer and alcohol bar and snack bar all in one. Where: Center of...
