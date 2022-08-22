Syracuse, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul detailed Wednesday how the state plans to spend $35 million on the New York State Fairgrounds. Hochul opened the fair on the one-year anniversary of her swearing in, announcing that the money included in this year’s budget will go toward new pavilions for goats and sheep, three new horse barns and a show ring, a greenhouse, a new concession stand and improvements along Restaurant Row.

