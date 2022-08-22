Read full article on original website
Heath High School shooting victims speak out ahead of shooter's parole hearing
PADUCAH — In one month, Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal will face the Kentucky State Parole Board to determine whether he is paroled. Carneal was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in October of 1998. The two-part hearing will start on Sept. 19 and end on Sept. 20.
Williamson County State’s Attorney Announces New Hires
MARION – Williamson County State’s Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale Monday announced that she fulfilled one of her goals when she was recently sworn into office. In a press release, Cascio-Hale mentioned her three goals – to seek justice for victims of crime, to improve the relationship between the State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement and to limit or eliminate the backlog that was a result of Covid.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance locating stolen trailer
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is seeking public assistance in locating a stolen utility trailer. Deputies say a Haulmark Utility trailer was stolen from a local business on Olivet Church Road on August 21. The trailer was last seen in McCracken County. Deputies ask anyone with information...
Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Centralia woman receives one-year prison term on drug charge
A 24-year-old Centralia woman was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Zoie Bryant of Terry Street admitted to possession of fentanyl in an incident in April of this year. As part of the plea,...
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
Police investigating Murphysboro bank robbery
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) — A Murphysboro bank was robbed Thursday. Police say at about 10:30 a.m., a white man wearing a hat and sunglasses entered the Regions Bank on Walnut Street, demanded money from a teller, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said no weapons were involved.
Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday morning for the Neighborhood Solar Project in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Legislative luncheon in Du Quoin, Ill. A legislative luncheon was held Thursday in Du Quoin, Ill. Sikeston DPS looking for 'armed and dangerous' man. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sikeston DPS is looking...
Family, friends gathered to remember young woman killed by gun violence 3 years ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Madi’s Kitchen is a food truck that is gaining notice from the community, not only for its good food but also for how family and friends are using it to keep its namesake’s memory alive. “The reason why we have this kitchen...
Talley Arrested On Multiple Warrants
According to the Carmi Police Department, at about 7:30 Friday night, August 19th, 35 year old Nicholas Andrew Talley of Carmi was arrested at 707 Burrell Street on three warrants, two from White County and one from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is being held at the White County...
Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill.
With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah Police investigate homicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Paducah police are investigating...
LaCenter man charged with inappropriate contact with minor
Charges of inappropriate text messages with a juvenile and drugs landed a LaCenter man in jail. On Monday, Ballard County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the inappropriate text messages between an adult and a 14-year-old. The investigation alleges that 53-year-old Charles Bourff was texting the juvenile and "engaging in illegal...
Marijuana growing operation discovered near Graves-McCracken line
An illegal marijuana growing operation was discovered in northern Graves County, near the McCracken County line. Deputies from Graves and McCracken Counties trekked into the remote area to clear the plants. They also rounded up the machinery and other items at the site. The site was described as very remote...
Pursuit leads to Melber drug arrest; driver still at large
An attempt to get a search warrant for a home in Graves County ended with a pursuit and a drug arrest. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police were at a home in Melber securing the area for a search when a vehicle matching the description of the owners sped past.
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after shots fired from one vehicle at another on Rte. 13
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after they say shots were fired from one vehicle at another on Route 13. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, it happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. They said...
Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
