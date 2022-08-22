MARION – Williamson County State’s Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale Monday announced that she fulfilled one of her goals when she was recently sworn into office. In a press release, Cascio-Hale mentioned her three goals – to seek justice for victims of crime, to improve the relationship between the State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement and to limit or eliminate the backlog that was a result of Covid.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO