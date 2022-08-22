ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Which stores are open on Labor Day 2022?

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Labor Day is around the corner. While it’s a federal holiday that honors the American labor movement, most major retailers remain open. In fact, many of them will have Labor Day sales.

However, stores may have reduced hours on Labor Day:

  • Grocery: Most grocery stores will be open. Be sure to check with your local store to see if they will be open during regular hours or reduced for the holiday.
  • Liquor stores: Many liquor stores are open on Labor Day. However, as some liquor stores are family-run small businesses, they may close or open only for limited hours in order to give employees time off for the holiday.
  • Restaurants: Most major chain restaurants and many local establishments will stay open on Labor Day.
AAA provides tips for drivers ahead of Labor Day

Labor Day 2022 Store Hours

  • Aldi Labor Day hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Note that these are reduced hours from Aldi’s regular hours on a Monday.
  • Best Buy Labor Day hours: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location.
  • Home Depot Labor Day hours: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location. Get the inside scoop on its Labor Day deals here .
  • Kohl’s Labor Day hours: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location, but are often 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Curbside pickup is available during opening hours.
  • Lowe’s Labor Day hours: Open for regular business hours, 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club Labor Day hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for Plus members and 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for club members. Note that this is earlier than the usual Monday closing time of 8 p.m.
  • Starbucks Labor Day hours: Each Starbucks location has its own hours of operation, but typically it is open. Be sure to check with your preferred Starbucks to see when it’s open on Labor Day.
  • Target Labor Day hours: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location but are typically 8:00 a.m to 10:00 p.m.
  • Walmart Labor Day hours: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location.

Stores that will be closed on Labor Day

  • Costco: The warehouse club has a tradition of remaining closed on Labor Day. And 2022 is no different.
  • The Post Office: USPS locations close on federal holidays , including Labor Day.
  • UPS Store: UPS Store locations close on Labor Day, as well as on other federal holidays .
  • FedEx: Many locations will be closed for printing and shipping services. Select locations will remain open, with modified hours. Check with your individual location for details.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

