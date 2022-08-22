ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

hot969boston.com

College campus food ranked: Which MA college ranks #1

When choosing which college students want to go to, food is probably lower on the list. You’d think academics, sports, campus life, location are all priorities. However, if a college campus has good food, that may be a tipping point. The Princeton Review releases a list every year of the best food on college campuses nationwide. According to The Princeton Review: “Our 50 annual college rankings lists are entirely based on what students attending the schools in our Best Colleges book tell us about their colleges and their experiences at them via our student survey for this project. Each ranking list reports the top 25 colleges (of the 388 in the book) in a specific category.” In regards to this particular food survey, it was as simple as asking students on each campus “How do you rate the food on campus?” According to a statement “We’re truly honored and humbled by such lasting recognition,” Auxiliary Enterprises executive director Ken Toong said in a statement. “Being consistently ranked at the top would not be possible without our dedicated, talented and hardworking team, and our students who recognize these efforts.” This is actually the sixth year in a row Umass Amherst has received this honor that is already posted on the college website. You can see the article HERE. According to the site, they are the “largest dining program in the country” and that “UMass Dining emphasizes locally sourced foods while delivering healthy, sustainable, delicious, diverse and authentic culinary experiences. Renowned for its special dining events and culture of excellence, UMass Dining is led by Ken Toong, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises.” Believe it or not, Umass Amherst isn’t the only New England school in the top 10. Below is a list of the top 13 schools for campus food nationwide. If you want to add another school to the list, let us know.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst residents speak out on student rental woes

AMHERST — Around 8,000 undergraduate students, or more than one in three who attend the University of Massachusetts, will not be living in dormitories this fall. For some Amherst residents who have seen an influx of college students into their neighborhoods, the town and UMass have to do more to prevent negative impacts from these rental properties.
AMHERST, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
Amherst, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Education
WUPE

Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts

Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
LENOX, MA
nbcboston.com

LIV Golf Tour, Controversial for Saudi Backing, Coming to Small Mass. Town

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has just eight events worldwide in its first season, with one of its stops in the small Massachusetts town of Bolton. Fencing could be seen going up Tuesday around The International, a private country club. "A big-time, worldwide event coming to a very small town,"...
BOLTON, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee School Committee finalizes superintendent search team

CHICOPEE – The School Committee formally announced the members of the superintendent search process during its Aug. 17 meeting. The city continues to seek long-time leadership of the School Department after former Superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested in April. Assistant Superintendent Alvin Morton was named acting superintendent in the wake of Clark’s arrest on April 22, with the School Committee approving a one-year contract on June 1 for Morton to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Aug. 25, 2022

Agawam – On Saturday, Aug. 27, Agawam Congregational Church will hold an estate sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be something for everyone, clothing, toys, games, kitchen and household items, books, and much more. The church is located at 745 Main St. Children’s festival. Springfield...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Maura Healey should seek regional balance for Democratic ticket for Statehouse (Editorial)

The role of lieutenant governor is one of the most misunderstood in state politics. Recognizing its potential influence, though, requires only a look at Worcester. That makes the Sept. 6 Democratic primary of utmost importance to Massachusetts in general, and to Western Massachusetts in particular. The Democratic lieutenant governor’s race could give putative party gubernatorial candidate Maura T. Healey an asset the Republicans will not be able to match: geographic balance in a state in which its political structure and future growth desperately needs it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
