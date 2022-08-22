When choosing which college students want to go to, food is probably lower on the list. You’d think academics, sports, campus life, location are all priorities. However, if a college campus has good food, that may be a tipping point. The Princeton Review releases a list every year of the best food on college campuses nationwide. According to The Princeton Review: “Our 50 annual college rankings lists are entirely based on what students attending the schools in our Best Colleges book tell us about their colleges and their experiences at them via our student survey for this project. Each ranking list reports the top 25 colleges (of the 388 in the book) in a specific category.” In regards to this particular food survey, it was as simple as asking students on each campus “How do you rate the food on campus?” According to a statement “We’re truly honored and humbled by such lasting recognition,” Auxiliary Enterprises executive director Ken Toong said in a statement. “Being consistently ranked at the top would not be possible without our dedicated, talented and hardworking team, and our students who recognize these efforts.” This is actually the sixth year in a row Umass Amherst has received this honor that is already posted on the college website. You can see the article HERE. According to the site, they are the “largest dining program in the country” and that “UMass Dining emphasizes locally sourced foods while delivering healthy, sustainable, delicious, diverse and authentic culinary experiences. Renowned for its special dining events and culture of excellence, UMass Dining is led by Ken Toong, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises.” Believe it or not, Umass Amherst isn’t the only New England school in the top 10. Below is a list of the top 13 schools for campus food nationwide. If you want to add another school to the list, let us know.

