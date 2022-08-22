Read full article on original website
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
College campus food ranked: Which MA college ranks #1
When choosing which college students want to go to, food is probably lower on the list. You’d think academics, sports, campus life, location are all priorities. However, if a college campus has good food, that may be a tipping point. The Princeton Review releases a list every year of the best food on college campuses nationwide. According to The Princeton Review: “Our 50 annual college rankings lists are entirely based on what students attending the schools in our Best Colleges book tell us about their colleges and their experiences at them via our student survey for this project. Each ranking list reports the top 25 colleges (of the 388 in the book) in a specific category.” In regards to this particular food survey, it was as simple as asking students on each campus “How do you rate the food on campus?” According to a statement “We’re truly honored and humbled by such lasting recognition,” Auxiliary Enterprises executive director Ken Toong said in a statement. “Being consistently ranked at the top would not be possible without our dedicated, talented and hardworking team, and our students who recognize these efforts.” This is actually the sixth year in a row Umass Amherst has received this honor that is already posted on the college website. You can see the article HERE. According to the site, they are the “largest dining program in the country” and that “UMass Dining emphasizes locally sourced foods while delivering healthy, sustainable, delicious, diverse and authentic culinary experiences. Renowned for its special dining events and culture of excellence, UMass Dining is led by Ken Toong, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises.” Believe it or not, Umass Amherst isn’t the only New England school in the top 10. Below is a list of the top 13 schools for campus food nationwide. If you want to add another school to the list, let us know.
Clark University graduate students rally for higher compensation: ‘Most of us are just skating by’
Gia Davis, a teaching assistant in Clark University’s Psychology Department, can’t afford to live alone with their partner. They also can’t afford to take their car, which has had its check engine light on for months, to a repair shop. “We live in a housing Co-op right...
From the Fairways: Westfield’s Taylor Schmidt joins Division I college coaching ranks at Holy Cross
One Western Massachusetts golf professional has received the call to the Division I college coaching ranks. Westfield native Taylor Schmidt, 26, in her third season as lead assistant golf professional at Springfield Country Club, was named the head coach of the College of the Holy Cross women’s golf program earlier this month.
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst residents speak out on student rental woes
AMHERST — Around 8,000 undergraduate students, or more than one in three who attend the University of Massachusetts, will not be living in dormitories this fall. For some Amherst residents who have seen an influx of college students into their neighborhoods, the town and UMass have to do more to prevent negative impacts from these rental properties.
No masks or COVID testing in schools as state relaxes requirements
WESTFIELD — Westfield School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski has released the COVID-19 protocols for the new school year based on state recommendations. School begins for students in grades 1-12 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The first day of school for kindergarten and preschool is on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Czaporowski said the...
Westfield Pickleball planning first clinic, gauging interest in fall leagues
WESTFIELD — There are just a few spaces still available for the Westfield Pickleball’s first-ever clinic on Sept. 22, rain date Sept. 23, at the Municipal Playground on Greylock Street. There will be two sessions, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., with eight players each session.
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Patriots’ Josh Uche predicts good things for Don Brown at UMass: ‘You go out there and play that much harder because he cares about you’
FOXBOROUGH — Before this year, Josh Uche had no particular connection to the UMass football program. But the Patriots’ linebacker will be rooting for the MInutemen this year. Like many of his former player, Josh Uche is a Don Brown fan. Uche player for Brown, when the UMass...
State Office of Victim Assistance awards $2.3M to 5 Western Mass. support agencies
SPRINGFIELD — Five Western Massachusetts nonprofits that work with victims of violent crime, including three programs in Springfield, have been selected to share $2.3 million in grant funding from the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance, the agency announced yesterday. The grants, to be made over two years, are directed...
Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts
Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
nbcboston.com
LIV Golf Tour, Controversial for Saudi Backing, Coming to Small Mass. Town
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has just eight events worldwide in its first season, with one of its stops in the small Massachusetts town of Bolton. Fencing could be seen going up Tuesday around The International, a private country club. "A big-time, worldwide event coming to a very small town,"...
thereminder.com
Chicopee School Committee finalizes superintendent search team
CHICOPEE – The School Committee formally announced the members of the superintendent search process during its Aug. 17 meeting. The city continues to seek long-time leadership of the School Department after former Superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested in April. Assistant Superintendent Alvin Morton was named acting superintendent in the wake of Clark’s arrest on April 22, with the School Committee approving a one-year contract on June 1 for Morton to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.
Worcester’s White Eagle to host first Polish Fest on Saturday
Julie Sargentelli remembers going to the Polish Fest in Worcester as a kid. As soon as she joined the White Eagle Polish membership club, she said it was a goal of hers to bring the festival back. Now White Eagle, is hosting its first annual Polish Fest on Saturday from...
Worcester Public Schools to seek input on South High Community School gun-wielding mascot following controversy
Worcester Public Schools says it will seek input into South High Community School’s mascot, after a sign with the Colonel holding two pistols drew criticism. A sign featuring the Colonel was placed in a garden meant to honor South High Community School attendees who have died. Karen Pelletier, Vice...
Worcester Red Sox halt losing streak with 6-4 comeback win against Syracuse Mets
For the second consecutive night, Syracuse took an early lead over Worcester. But unlike Tuesday’s result, the Red Sox ultimately scored enough runs between the fourth and sixth innings to come away with a 6-4 win at NBT Bank Stadium on Wednesday. Behind a 3-for-5 showing from leadoff hitter...
Religion Notes: Aug. 25, 2022
Agawam – On Saturday, Aug. 27, Agawam Congregational Church will hold an estate sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be something for everyone, clothing, toys, games, kitchen and household items, books, and much more. The church is located at 745 Main St. Children’s festival. Springfield...
New Big E foods review: From Chicken & Waffles Milkshakes to Spicy PB&J Burgers
Summer will soon be coming to a close, which means it will be time to put away the swimsuits and bust out your stretchy pants. It’s time to take a look at the crazy new foods coming for the 2022 Big E. Once again, a colorful cavalcade of vendors...
A Boston affair? City is 22nd most unfaithful in US; Worcester 44th most faithful, study finds
Boston may be known for more than just great sports teams. Apart from being home to the Green Monster, it is also home to some of the nation’s people who are most likely to have an affair in their relationship. But about an hour away, Worcester is home to...
Northampton Community Preservation panel recommends St. John Cantius rehab plan
NORTHAMPTON — The Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously last night to approve $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funding for the rehab, and rescue, of the former St. John Cantius Church. Members said they were preserving not just a building, but the historic feel of one of Northampton’s neighborhoods. It’s...
Maura Healey should seek regional balance for Democratic ticket for Statehouse (Editorial)
The role of lieutenant governor is one of the most misunderstood in state politics. Recognizing its potential influence, though, requires only a look at Worcester. That makes the Sept. 6 Democratic primary of utmost importance to Massachusetts in general, and to Western Massachusetts in particular. The Democratic lieutenant governor’s race could give putative party gubernatorial candidate Maura T. Healey an asset the Republicans will not be able to match: geographic balance in a state in which its political structure and future growth desperately needs it.
