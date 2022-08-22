ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Boone & New York Yankees Show Zero Faith in $18M Hurler

In the last week of August, as Major League Baseball teams prepare for the stretch run to the playoffs, managers begin to set their pitching rotations, bullpen roles and line-ups to get ready for the most crucial part of the season. Not that those responsibilities can't change in September but as a big league manager once said about the final month, "either you have the horses or you don't. There are no new ones in the barn."
Braves: 3 possible solutions to Marcell Ozuna saga

There are only three ways the Marcell Ozuna run with the Atlanta Braves turns out in the end. With Marcell Ozuna being the elephant in the clubhouse for the Atlanta Braves, there are only three ways for this experiment gone wrong to end for the defending World Series champions. The...
Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy

The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
MLB world reacts to gross viral video of Yankees fan

The New York Yankees are not having a great month of August. The team has played incredibly poorly offensively and is riding an extended losing stretch that even has team manager Aaron Boone noticeably frustrated. Everyone is coping with the disappointing stretch differently, but one Yankees fan seems to be taking it to the extreme with his sad snack choice.
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
