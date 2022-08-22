The Porsche 917 is no doubt, one of the most iconic racing cars of all time. But before it, the Stuttgart-based company had a few other race cars that were quite impressive. One of these models was the Porsche 906 (also known as the Carrera 6), which was announced back in 1966. While not as successful as the 907, the 906 paved the way for the future of Porsche racing cars. The 906 was developed by Ferdinand Piëch and from 1966 to 1969 it achieved numerous victories. Chassis number 145 won the 1967 Japanese Grand Prix with Tetsu Ikuzawa behind the wheel. It is this exact unit that inspired this one-off 718 Cayman GT4 built by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO