Read full article on original website
Related
SEE IT: Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort RS goes to auction
Princess Diana's iconic Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is set to be auctioned off Aug. 27.
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
Here Are the Only Cars That Sold for Less Than $10K at the 2022 Monterey Auctions
Mecum AuctionsThe cheapest auction wins of Monterey are here, and there's still plenty of fun to be had for under $10,000.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy C10 Restomod Sets Record At Barrett-Jackson Auction: Video
A 1966 Chevy C10 sold for an incredible $275,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June – a record-high transaction price for the iconic C/K nameplate. The Chevy C10 was conceived as a low-cost, no-nonsense work pickup, so it’s safe to say that the designers and engineers responsible for the iconic American pickup never thought they’d be selling for nearly $300,000. That was before the “restomod” trend truly took hold, though, which has inspired enthusiasts to spend massive amounts of money transforming simple American muscle cars, as well as trucks and SUVs, into bonafide performance vehicles with modern-day creature comforts.
Dealer Employee Wrecks 2023 Nissan Z in the Lot Before Delivery to Owner: Source
Screenshot via FacebookA source told us the employee pushed it too hard in the lot and slid into a parked Ram pickup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Hundreds Of Porsches Are Leaving The Factory Unfinished
Two of Porsche's most popular models, the Panamera and Macan, are under constraint as supply chain issues continue to affect the automaker. Porsche's production boss Albrecht Reimold spoke candidly about the issue, telling Germany's Automobilwoche the company is unable to deliver vehicles due to a components shortfall. "Currently we have retrofit vehicles again," he added.
Tesla Semi Will Have Fewer Motors Than Elon Musk Claimed
In May this year, the order books for the Tesla Semi were finally opened. This gave us our first glance at some of the essential features and specifications of the EV truck, including the $20,000 upfront payment to get on the reservation list. Whether you like EVs or not, you...
Koenigsegg Answers The Prayers Of Those Who Missed Out On CC850
Last week, Monterey Car Week was the most extraordinary in recent memory, with numerous amazing cars debuting at the event. Among them was the Koenigsegg CC850, an homage to the automaker's first production car and a celebration of all the spectacular technologies and engineering innovations that the Swedish automaker has brought into the world over the last 20 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
Maserati's Striking MC20 Cielo Makes American Debut At The Quail
The stunning Maserati MC20 Cielo made its official North American debut at The Quail, an automotive gathering that forms part of Monterey Car Week. CarBuzz got up close and personal with the elegant Italian, seen here in a fetching shade of Acquamarina from the brand's PrimaSerie limited edition range. Like...
RUF Bergmeister Is A Roofless Tribute To Porsche Hill Climb Cars
RUF introduces hill climb-inspired Project "Bergmeister" After Porsche revealed the latest GT3 RS with a special 50th Anniversary Package, we thought the coolest news about a flat-six-powered sports car was behind us. But then RUF joined the chat. The German company known for building its own unique take on the Porsche 911 just debuted a new car at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. It's called Project RBS - or "Bergmeister," which is German for "master of the mountain" - and is inspired by the Porsche 906 street-legal race car, the 909 Bergspyder hill climb car, and the 718 RS 60 Spyder. All of these were prodigious hill climb racers of yore.
Top Speed
This One-Off 718 Cayman GT4 Harkens Back to the Early Days of Porsche Racing
The Porsche 917 is no doubt, one of the most iconic racing cars of all time. But before it, the Stuttgart-based company had a few other race cars that were quite impressive. One of these models was the Porsche 906 (also known as the Carrera 6), which was announced back in 1966. While not as successful as the 907, the 906 paved the way for the future of Porsche racing cars. The 906 was developed by Ferdinand Piëch and from 1966 to 1969 it achieved numerous victories. Chassis number 145 won the 1967 Japanese Grand Prix with Tetsu Ikuzawa behind the wheel. It is this exact unit that inspired this one-off 718 Cayman GT4 built by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur department.
Watch The Chevy Corvette Z06 Scream Around Laguna Seca
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was announced almost a year ago, and it won't be much longer before the first examples are delivered to customers. This is the most exciting version of the C8-generation Corvette family for now, and we can't wait to get behind the wheel. Chevy has been picky about who gets to go in the new Z06 before the car goes on sale, but a few lucky people were able to get a ride-along last weekend at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, CA.
racer.com
RM Sotheby's celebrates a Pebble Beach Concours win and $239.2 million in sales
RM Sotheby’s flagship auction grossed $239,258,340 in total sales this past weekend over the company’s record-breaking three-night auction in Monterey, Calif, with an impressive 95 percent of all lots sold. After the historic sale, RM Auto Restorations, RM Sotheby’s in-house restoration shop, won “Best of Show” for an...
2023 Bugatti W16 Mistral
We recently paid tribute to the last breaths of the internal combustion engine with seven truly special cars and the equally iconic engines that power them. Naturally, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and its sublime 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 were on that list. But Bugatti wanted an even more special farewell for this power plant, and that's why the W16 Mistral is here. A beguiling drop-top, the Mistral is based on the Chiron but has been altered enough to appear as though it's a completely new model. With 1,578 horsepower, Bugatti's other lofty goal with this car is for it to become the fastest roadster in the world while simultaneously saying goodbye to the incredible 16-cylinder engine that has powered all modern Bugattis.
This Collector Created a Museum-Worthy Showroom for His ‘Library’ of Ferraris, Porsches and Aston Martins
Could this ultra-luxe private showroom be the ultimate man cave? Though the bi-level space centered around an automobile collection, it goes far beyond cars. The 6,120-square-foot multi-level showroom was created for a Hong Kong-based car collector and was designed by A Work of Substance, a design firm that operates in Hong Kong, Paris, and Bali. Their goal was to create a full sensory experience that celebrated each car in a thoughtful way. His curated car “library” operates more like a museum, with eight contemporary and vintage cars that includes a Ferrari F40, Mercedes 300SL, and Aston Martin DB5, among other impressive...
CarBuzz.com
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0