Morgan County, IL

khqa.com

Woman convicted of killing man after breaking into home

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Granite City woman has been convicted of a murder that took place in Macoupin County. Chancey Hutson, 31, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. On Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson entered Adams' house wearing a mask and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
khqa.com

3 smuggle drugs into Pike County Jail, sheriff says

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Three people are now behind bars after investigators say they smuggled meth into the Pike County Jail. On August 17, the Pike County Sheriff's Department investigated reports of drugs being brought into the jail. The investigation revealed that inmates, working as trustees, had smuggled methamphetamine...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Record breaking year for Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather was great for the Illinois State Fair, and while the official attendance number is not out just yet, all signs are pointing to a successful year. State fair officials say the grandstand drew in a lot of attention during all 10 nights at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

LIHEAP funds will soon be available to Illinois residents

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Residents in four Illinois counties will soon be able to apply for financial assistance for utility bills. The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials is the administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler counties. Beginning September 1, the...
ILLINOIS STATE

