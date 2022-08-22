ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'

Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months.The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.She will now take a step back from the game meaning she will miss out at Flushing Meadows.She said on Twitter: “I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.“For the next months, I will take a break...
2022 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and No. 10 Emma Raducanu headline the women’s singles draw. Serena Williams and Coco Gauff landed in the bottom half of the drawing. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans...
US Open draw: Serena Williams plays Danka Kovinic, Emma Raducanu faces Alize Cornet

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Britain's Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough start against France's Alize Cornet when...
Novak Djokovic: Former world No 1 unable to travel to New York to compete at US Open

Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to travel to New York to compete at the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year that begins next week. Djokovic, who has chosen not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, will miss out on the tournament due to current US rules requiring travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the country.
Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open

The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
Unvaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic out of U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours...
Cameron Smith to play Australian Open, PGA

Newly crowned British Open champion Cameron Smith will make an emotional return home to Brisbane in November to contest the Australian PGA Championship. Smith will bring the famous Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019 and also contest the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.
