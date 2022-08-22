Read full article on original website
John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'
Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy
Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months.The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.She will now take a step back from the game meaning she will miss out at Flushing Meadows.She said on Twitter: “I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition.“For the next months, I will take a break...
NBC Sports
2022 US Open: How to watch, draws, who's playing, who's favored to win
The lone American Grand Slam is set to return to New York, and US Open fans around the globe are anticipating an intense two weeks of tennis. The last major of the year is known for its blue and green hardcourts and features the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world.
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open women’s singles draw, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and No. 10 Emma Raducanu headline the women’s singles draw. Serena Williams and Coco Gauff landed in the bottom half of the drawing. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans...
BBC
US Open draw: Serena Williams plays Danka Kovinic, Emma Raducanu faces Alize Cornet
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Britain's Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough start against France's Alize Cornet when...
Alexander Zverev pulls out of US Open despite claiming he is 'super happy' with his recovery from ankle surgery after suffering a freak injury at the French Open in June
World No 2 Alexander Zverev said he was 'super happy' with his recovery following ankle surgery despite having to pull out of the US Open, the main draw of which kicks off in New York on Monday. The 25-year-old German needed surgery to fix damaged ligaments in his right ankle...
SkySports
Novak Djokovic: Former world No 1 unable to travel to New York to compete at US Open
Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to travel to New York to compete at the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year that begins next week. Djokovic, who has chosen not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, will miss out on the tournament due to current US rules requiring travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the country.
Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Grigor Dimitrov came out strong but faded fast as the Winston-Salem Open's top seed was forced to retire from his match against Dominic Thiem, sending the Austrian into the Round of 16.
Former tennis player John McEnroe discusses new documentary, career
In a new documentary, seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe reflects on his career and the game today. He joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the film, his career and the state of tennis today.
Novak Djokovic will not play in U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open in New York because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The
Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open
The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
Unvaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic out of U.S. Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours...
Tennis - Nadal's return a boost for depleted U.S. Open men's draw
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's timely recovery from injury to return to the U.S. Open for the first time since winning the 2019 title is a big boost to the men's draw which has been depleted by the absence of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.
Serena's farewell, Nadal's return highlight 2022 US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — A glance at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022: SURFACE Hard courts SITE
