Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
3d ago
It say’s one other person who went to the school also died. I guess that person wasn’t mentioned because he/she didn’t play football and wasn’t considered a point of interest. What bull 💩
5
'A terrible tragedy': Three Indiana State University students perish in fiery single-vehicle accident after car carrying 'several football players' strikes a tree
Three Indiana State University students died in a blazing car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning, the school confirmed. A release from the university's athletics department said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including 'several football players.'. Police are working to identify the three who...
Girlfriend of Oregon football player who died in rock slide accident says she’s pregnant with his baby
The girlfriend of a University of Oregon football player who died last month said Monday on Instagram that she is pregnant with his baby. Kelly Kay announced she was expecting a baby with a series of photos in which she tagged boyfriend Spencer Webb, who died in July after he fell and hit his head on some rock slides about 35 miles from the University of Oregon campus. He was 22.
'One step at a time': Rocked by tragedy, Indiana State football will move forward together
When Indiana State Sycamores football takes the field in 10 days, it will do so playing for their brothers – the ones no longer with them.
3 dead, 2 seriously injured in vehicle crash involving Indiana State University football players
Three Indiana State University students died and two were seriously injured after their vehicle ran into a tree in western Indiana early Sunday, according to the school and local law enforcement.
BET
Two Black Indiana College Football Players Die In Car Accident
On Monday (August 22), Indiana State University announced that two members of the school’s football team perished in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. Three people in total reportedly passed away as a part of the tragic crash, including freshmen players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore student Jayden Musili, who was in his first year at ISU.
Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral
We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium. The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though. “I don’t think it’s...
3 Indiana college students die in fiery car accident
Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release. The university identified the victims as freshmen Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore Jayden Musili. Eubanks and VanHooser were both football players for the university's team and Musili had just become an ISU student this year.
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
Three Indiana State University students were killed in a car crash Sunday morning, the university announced. Five people total, including "several" football players, were involved in the single-car wreck, according to the school. The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released. "It is with great sorrow...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen says Hoosiers praying for Indiana State football team after recent tragedy
They may be in-state rivals, but they’re still neighbors. Tom Allen, Indiana head coach, did what good neighbors do, sending condolences to the Indiana State football team after a recent tragedy. Over the weekend, two Indiana State football team members were killed in a car accident close to campus....
WTHR
Waldron team prepares for first-ever high school football game
WALDRON, Ind. — Life moves a little bit more slowly in the Shelby County town of Waldron. Waldron's sports claim to fame has long been a 2004 boys basketball state title. For many decades, small Waldron High School has wanted to put a football team on the field. They are proving dreams still become reality, because it's finally happening.
Death toll in Missouri house explosion rises to 3 after mother, young daughter die from injuries
The gas explosion happened Monday in Wyatt, a small southern Missouri city. Investigators pointed to propane gas as the likely cause.
