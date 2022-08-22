ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, IN

Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
3d ago

It say’s one other person who went to the school also died. I guess that person wasn’t mentioned because he/she didn’t play football and wasn’t considered a point of interest. What bull 💩

Daily Mail

'A terrible tragedy': Three Indiana State University students perish in fiery single-vehicle accident after car carrying 'several football players' strikes a tree

Three Indiana State University students died in a blazing car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning, the school confirmed. A release from the university's athletics department said five people were in the vehicle when it crashed, including 'several football players.'. Police are working to identify the three who...
RILEY, IN
NBC News

Girlfriend of Oregon football player who died in rock slide accident says she’s pregnant with his baby

The girlfriend of a University of Oregon football player who died last month said Monday on Instagram that she is pregnant with his baby. Kelly Kay announced she was expecting a baby with a series of photos in which she tagged boyfriend Spencer Webb, who died in July after he fell and hit his head on some rock slides about 35 miles from the University of Oregon campus. He was 22.
EUGENE, OR
Terre Haute, IN
Riley, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
BET

Two Black Indiana College Football Players Die In Car Accident

On Monday (August 22), Indiana State University announced that two members of the school’s football team perished in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. Three people in total reportedly passed away as a part of the tragic crash, including freshmen players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore student Jayden Musili, who was in his first year at ISU.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NBC News

3 Indiana college students die in fiery car accident

Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release. The university identified the victims as freshmen Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore Jayden Musili. Eubanks and VanHooser were both football players for the university's team and Musili had just become an ISU student this year.
CBS News

3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash

Three Indiana State University students were killed in a car crash Sunday morning, the university announced. Five people total, including "several" football players, were involved in the single-car wreck, according to the school. The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released. "It is with great sorrow...
WTHR

Waldron team prepares for first-ever high school football game

WALDRON, Ind. — Life moves a little bit more slowly in the Shelby County town of Waldron. Waldron's sports claim to fame has long been a 2004 boys basketball state title. For many decades, small Waldron High School has wanted to put a football team on the field. They are proving dreams still become reality, because it's finally happening.
WALDRON, IN
