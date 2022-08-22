Read full article on original website
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
Deadline to File Claim in the Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement in Illinois Nears
Time is running out for eligible Illinois residents to submit their claims as part of a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that resulted in many residents receiving checks worth nearly $400 this year, claimed the company violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by "collecting and storing biometric data of individuals who, while residing in Illinois, appeared in a photograph in the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos, without proper notice and consent."
Who Qualifies and How to Apply for Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Millions who owe money in federal student loans will have those debts canceled or forgiven under a plan announced by President Joe Biden, but not everyone will qualify and some may need to apply to receive their funds. Biden's student loan forgiveness program announced on Wednesday aims to provide $10,000...
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White Tests Positive for COVID
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, his office announced Thursday, the same day Chicago's top doctor also revealed she had contracted the virus. "Secretary White has mild symptoms and is conducting work from home while in quarantine," a statement from White's office read....
What Illinois Borrowers Should Know as Biden Plans to Forgive Thousands in Student Loans
Millions, including many in Illinois, who owe money in federal student loans will have those debts forgiven under a plan announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Here's what to know about the plan and what it could mean for state residents:. Which Loans are Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness?
5 Things Illinois College Students Should Take Away From Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new program to forgive federal student loan debt, with thousands of individuals now eligible to have at least $10,000 of debt wiped out. The president said that the new program is the long-awaited fulfillment of a campaign promise of student debt relief, touting the...
Texas Accuses 10 Financial Companies, Including BlackRock, of ‘Boycotting' Energy Companies and Orders State Pension Funds to Divest From Holdings
Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that ten energy companies, including investing titan BlackRock, and 350 investment funds "boycott" fossil fuel companies in the state. As a result, some Texas government funds will have to divest. Hegar claimed that these financial institutions are using ESG initiatives as a proxy for political...
California Moves Toward Phasing Out Gas-Fueled Vehicles
California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two...
Illinois' Largest Water Park is Closing For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim in Illinois. And that means the water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season.
No One Has Claimed the $1.3B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois. Can the Winner Remain Anonymous?
Last month, a suburban Chicago gas station sold someone a lucky, record-breaking Mega Millions jackpot ticket, worth $1.34 billion. But nearly 30 days later, Illinois lottery officials have not said that a winner has come forward. "We don't know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,"...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Paxlovid, COVID Rebound, Quarantine and Isolation
Another high-profile case of COVID rebound has surfaced, leading to even more questions about the antiviral drug that a new study claims is "vastly underused" and the phenomenon that has made headlines. Plus, should you quarantine or isolate? Chicago's top doctor wants to clear up some confusion surrounding the two.
Temperatures, Precipitation Levels Could Impact Fall Colors in Illinois This Year
The state of Illinois is still in the middle of summer, but for those who can’t wait for the leaves to start changing and for flannel shirts to come out of hibernation, the weather could pose some challenges to the annual explosion of color in our local forests. Fall...
Officials Share Guidance After Mysterious Parvovirus-Like Illness Causes Sickness, Death in Michigan Dogs
A concerning number of dogs in and around the northern Michigan area have died from an illness similar to canine parvovirus (CPV). Now, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) advises dog owners to ensure their pets are fully vaccinated. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease...
Artemis 1 Mission: Key Moments From Launch to Lunar Orbit and Splashdown
A critical test flight that will provide a first look at NASA's new era of space travel begins Monday with what should be a spectacular morning rocket launch from the Florida coast. From there, critical moments and in-flight maneuvers will determine the success of the un-crewed Artemis 1 Mission, the...
