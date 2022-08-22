ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Student brings loaded gun to Airport High

A loaded gun was found in the backpack of an Airport High School student August 22. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
LEXINGTON, SC
Deputies: Three people shot in Gaston, investigators collecting evidence

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting is currently being investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after receiving reports of three people being shot in Gaston. According to deputies, a 911 call came in around 8:15 p.m. stating there was an incident on the 100 block of Glenn Rd., off Old Wire Rd.
GASTON, SC
Suspect arrested for attempted murder of Forest Acres officer

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of Ladre Smith, 19, who was wanted for shooting at a Forest Acres police officer in July. According to officials, warrants were served Tuesday when The United States Marshal Service located Smith. He was found at the Tourway Inn motel in Birmingham, Alabama, after being on the run. Smith initially barricaded himself inside a motel room but eventually surrendered to US Marshals.
FOREST ACRES, SC
Police release murder suspect vehicle photo in Ripplemeyer shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in a murder investigation. CPD investigators released a photo Thursday of a 2015 Nissan Altima that is suspected of being used in a deadly shooting of the 20-year-old victim. On Aug....
COLUMBIA, SC
Concerned citizen’s call leads to arrest of three men in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men have been arrested after attempting catalytic converter theft in Orangeburg County Monday morning. According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and Brandon Hanna, 23, were taken into custody after a “concerned citizen” called OCSO saying there were suspicious subjects exiting a car that had stopped at an apartment complex on Wingate St. around 5:20 a.m.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense

LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
LEXINGTON, SC
Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies...
REMBERT, SC
Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
COLUMBIA, SC
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
SUMTER, SC
Officials investigating fire at DJJ Broad River Road Complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Juvenile Justice said an early morning fire is under investigation Thursday. Staff at the Broad River Road Complex noticed smoke at around 7 a.m. in a woodworking building behind the Birchwood school. First responders arrived and were able to extinguish the fire. DJJ...
COLUMBIA, SC

