thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Student brings loaded gun to Airport High
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of an Airport High School student August 22. Acting on a request from law enforcement regarding a weekend off-campus incident, administrators and the school’s SROs met a student as he arrived by bus before the start of classes to talk with him.
WIS-TV
Lexington man arrested after allegedly driving into oncoming traffic, hitting patrol car
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, started two pursuits and crashed into a patrol vehicle. Devon Ray Shealy, 21, is charged with first-degree assault, four counts of failure to stop for blue lights, four...
WIS-TV
Deputies: Three people shot in Gaston, investigators collecting evidence
GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting is currently being investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after receiving reports of three people being shot in Gaston. According to deputies, a 911 call came in around 8:15 p.m. stating there was an incident on the 100 block of Glenn Rd., off Old Wire Rd.
coladaily.com
Suspect arrested for attempted murder of Forest Acres officer
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of Ladre Smith, 19, who was wanted for shooting at a Forest Acres police officer in July. According to officials, warrants were served Tuesday when The United States Marshal Service located Smith. He was found at the Tourway Inn motel in Birmingham, Alabama, after being on the run. Smith initially barricaded himself inside a motel room but eventually surrendered to US Marshals.
WIS-TV
Police release murder suspect vehicle photo in Ripplemeyer shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect vehicle in a murder investigation. CPD investigators released a photo Thursday of a 2015 Nissan Altima that is suspected of being used in a deadly shooting of the 20-year-old victim. On Aug....
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday, August 23. Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at North Pointe Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday....
WIS-TV
Concerned citizen’s call leads to arrest of three men in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men have been arrested after attempting catalytic converter theft in Orangeburg County Monday morning. According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tracy Hughes, 57, David Jones, 35, and Brandon Hanna, 23, were taken into custody after a “concerned citizen” called OCSO saying there were suspicious subjects exiting a car that had stopped at an apartment complex on Wingate St. around 5:20 a.m.
The Post and Courier
US marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for allegedly firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a monthlong investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
The Post and Courier
Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense
LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
wach.com
Wanted man accused of Rembert attempted murder turns self in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man accused of attempted murder in Rembert has turned himself into police, Sumter County officials said Tuesday. Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say that 19-year-old Daizhan Perry turned himself in Tuesday afternoon after a police search for him began earlier this month. Deputies...
The Post and Courier
Loaded gun found in Columbia-area student's book bag at high school after weekend shooting
CAYCE — An 18-year-old high school student was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded handgun in his book bag to a Lexington County school on Aug. 22. Officials at Airport High School searched the teenager’s bag when he got off the bus, following reports that he and other students were involved in a shooting in Gaston over the weekend.
WIS-TV
Suspect turns himself in to Sumter County deputies
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Daizhan Perry turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after being accused of attempted murder. Officials say Perry is charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident at Calvin’s Place in Rembert on Friday, July 29, 2022. Notice a spelling...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night. They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m. Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time. If you have any...
WIS-TV
Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
WIS-TV
Officials investigating fire at DJJ Broad River Road Complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Juvenile Justice said an early morning fire is under investigation Thursday. Staff at the Broad River Road Complex noticed smoke at around 7 a.m. in a woodworking building behind the Birchwood school. First responders arrived and were able to extinguish the fire. DJJ...
The Post and Courier
Assault charges dropped for Columbia-area deputy fired after pulling woman by hair
COLUMBIA — Assault charges against a former Richland County deputy were dropped Aug. 23 after the victim, who was grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground, didn’t show up for court. Former Deputy Kyle Oliver was fired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and arrested on...
WRDW-TV
Police consider enhancing safety protocols after deadly shooting near Orangeburg campuses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Orangeburg police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that caused both South Carolina State University and Claflin University to lock down their campuses this weekend, city leadership and local law enforcement are considering enhancements to safety protocols. The shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday...
Victim dies in shooting at Columbia apartment complex, suspect wanted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old man who was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia has died from his injuries. Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex at 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter. They found the man with injuries to his upper body.
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County deputy has found a home in the special victims unit
Investigator Carleisha Gilliam knew she wanted to work in law enforcement at an early age. Gilliam told people, even at 3 or 4 years old, she wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and she stuck to that plan. Gilliam graduated from Lander University and went to graduate school at...
Assault charges dropped against South Carolina deputy in hair pulling case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge in South Carolina dropped an assault charge against a former Richland County deputy after the victim did not show up in court. Kyle Oliver was fired from the sheriff’s department and charged in 2020 several months after he was seen on body camera footage yanking a woman to the ground by […]
