Ohio State

What the federal student loan forgiveness plan means for borrowers in Ohio

Kalesha Scott, of Dayton, said the student loan forgiveness plan is good news. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be to pay back student loans. The Central State University graduate is paying back loans of her own while working with other borrowers as part of her job at the Ohio Student Association, a statewide organization that advocates for students.
Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas

If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity.  Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Conservationists Cautiously Optimistic About Huge Wildlife Bill

Ohio has never been immune to the worldwide biodiversity crisis threatening creatures big and small with extinction. Statewide bat populations are being devastated by white-nose syndrome. Earlier this year, Ohio named the Eastern brook trout as a state endangered species. Even recognizable and beloved species like the monarch butterfly are at dire risk. Much of the crisis can be attributed to widespread habitat disruption, both historic and ongoing.
The hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’

An Ohio bill that would send public education money to private schools if a student chooses to attend one was written with help from religious lobbying group the Center for Christian Virtue and a think tank that promotes charter schools. Ohio House Bill 290 — colloquially referred to as the “Backpack Bill” — would allow […] The post The hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing

In a pair of Central Ohio campaign stops Tuesday, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Tim Ryan drew distinctions with his Republican opponent and tried to mend fences with skeptical supporters. At Zanesville Treatment Services Ryan got a look behind the scenes at an outpatient addiction treatment clinic. Executive director Brad Hess gave Ryan a tour […] The post Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to […] The post Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness

CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
Repugnant attempt to use Ohio law to force teaching ‘both’ sides of the Holocaust

I am appalled by the March comments to News 5 WEWS-TV in Cleveland on Holocaust education from a co-sponsor of House Bill 327 on “divisive concepts” education in Ohio. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, an Ashtabula Republican, said of Holocaust teaching, “Maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person that has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier:”
Ohio launches new aircraft tracking system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – As the number of drones grows, so do concerns about how to keep airspace safe for both crewed and uncrewed aircraft. Ohio is pioneering technology to do just that. At low altitudes, detecting manned air traffic with traditional radar is much more difficult due to...
