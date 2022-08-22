ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief constable ‘sick’ of police ‘being used as culture war football’

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
A chief constable has said he is “sick” of police “being used as a culture war football”, after criticism of officers who were shown on social media dancing at an LGBTQ+ Pride event.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were seen performing the Macarena as part of festivities in Lincoln on Saturday, with the tweet attracting criticism from some Twitter users, who called it a “disgrace” and “embarrassing”.

The force’s chief constable Chris Haward had already defended his officers’ actions at the weekend, saying they did not “detract from their duties”.

But the chief constable of neighbouring West Midlands Police, Sir David Thompson, has also spoken up for the officers, and suggested the criticism showed police officers were instead getting caught up in a broader “culture war”.

He drew a sharp contrast between the negative views of some towards the officers taking part in an LGBTQ+ festival and other past events, where police had been shown dancing with festival-goers – without comment.

Sir David said: “I support @CCLincsPolice (Chris Haward).

“I see no criticism for policing dancing with communities at other events so is this something about Pride?

“It is seconds in a tour of duty and done professionally. Vital we engage at these events.”

Sir David, who is retiring as head of England’s second largest force at the end of the year, added: “I am sick of us being a culture war football.”

He then posted links to officers dancing at Simmerdown 2022 in Birmingham, with the comment “clearly another outrage…”.

Sir David then re-published a link to a video showing a female police officer dancing to Culture Club’s Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, during a Commonwealth Games event, with the comment “yet more…”

Previously, Mr Haward said: “Lincolnshire Police officers were at Pride to make sure that everyone attending experiences a safe and happy event.

“Lincoln Pride is a celebration of inclusivity and representation within the LGBTQ+ community and, as Lincolnshire Police, we are there to support them and build confidence in our service.

“I expect my officers and staff to engage with people attending Pride; to chat, laugh, join in, and even dance, where it is appropriate to do so and does not detract from their duties.”

He added: “Pride is one of the many wonderful community events in the county that we are there to police but also to allow people to look behind the uniform and see who we are.”

Comments / 0

