California Moves Toward Phasing Out Gas-Fueled Vehicles

California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two...
Deadline to File Claim in the Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement in Illinois Nears

Time is running out for eligible Illinois residents to submit their claims as part of a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that resulted in many residents receiving checks worth nearly $400 this year, claimed the company violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by "collecting and storing biometric data of individuals who, while residing in Illinois, appeared in a photograph in the photograph sharing and storage service known as Google Photos, without proper notice and consent."
Texas Accuses 10 Financial Companies, Including BlackRock, of ‘Boycotting' Energy Companies and Orders State Pension Funds to Divest From Holdings

Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that ten energy companies, including investing titan BlackRock, and 350 investment funds "boycott" fossil fuel companies in the state. As a result, some Texas government funds will have to divest. Hegar claimed that these financial institutions are using ESG initiatives as a proxy for political...
