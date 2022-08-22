ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

tornadopix.com

Murder near SC State closes campus, four shooting victims were found

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) – SC State issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near the campus. The shooting resulted in the death of one person and the injury of three others. The university representative said that the university is implementing additional security measures. South Carolina State University...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Irmo, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Orangeburg, SC
City
Irmo, SC
State
South Carolina State
abcnews4.com

One dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A woman is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting in Orangeburg County. It happened just minutes away from South Carolina State University, setting the campus on lockdown for several hours early this morning. Officers describe the scene on Buckley Street shortly...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police respond to shooting at North Pointe Estates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating an incident at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue. In a tweet by the department, officers received a Shot spotter alert around 3:30 p.m. A 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with injuries, he has been checked into a local hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Business near Sumter Mall receives threat, police advise avoiding area

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A business near the Sumter Mall has received a threat that is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. According to Sumter Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Tonyia McGirt, the threat is being assessed at this time. Police have also advised drivers to avoid the...
SUMTER, SC
#Shooting#Carolina University#Violent Crime#S C State#Police Department#Sc State#Claflin University
wach.com

Lexington man arrested after pursuit ends with crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County deputies arrested a man Wednesday after he started two pursuits and crashed into a patrol vehicle. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Devon Ray Shealy, 21, faces multiple charges including first-degree assault, four counts of failure to stop for blue lights, four counts of reckless driving, and one count of larceny.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Town hall held in Orangeburg to address gun violence

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg NAACP hosted a town hall Tuesday evening. The mission of this meeting is to bring the community together to address gun violence. The community rallied together to have a discussion on how to combat it. "You might see something. You might hear something....
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting at Clarendon County club leaves one injured

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a Clarendon County club left one person injured Monday. Clarendon County Sheriff Timothy W. Baxley said Monday’s shooting happened at the Big Daddy’s Club in the Gable Community. Deputies found one person with a gun shot wound to their left hand.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

One killed in weekend wreck

Newberry County- Newberry Country Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the sole victim of a vehicle collision that occurred Saturday evening, August 20. Kneece identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, as the decedent in the collision. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol believes...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Clarendon County missing woman found safe

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense

LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
News19 WLTX

Victim dies in shooting at Columbia apartment complex, suspect wanted

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old man who was found shot at North Pointe Estates in north Columbia has died from his injuries. Columbia Police say responded to the apartment complex at 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue after a report of shots fired from Shotspotter. They found the man with injuries to his upper body.
columbiapd.net

Crimestoppers: Surveillance Picture of Murder Suspect Vehicle Released

In an effort to determine the identity of a murder suspect, Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are releasing a surveillance picture of a car connected to a Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting investigation. The dark-colored vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima bearing South Carolina license plate, UMJ-492 was possibly used in the fatal...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Reported shooting on Windsor Road turns out to be a false alarm

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Windsor Road. According to dispatchers with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday. Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.
ORANGEBURG, SC

