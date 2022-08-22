ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray, CO

Dog in Ouray goes viral for walking on 2 legs

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzP26_0hQgBMqP00

OURAY, Colo. — When someone sees what Dexter can do, it's obvious that anything is paw-ssible.

The 7-year-old Brittany has gone viral on social media during the pandemic, after his owner, Kentee Pasek, started posting videos of him walking on two legs.

After getting hit by a car in 2016, Dexter lost one front leg and the ability to bend the other. However, he eventually figured out how to walk with just two legs instead of using a wheelchair.

Dog in Ouray goes viral for walking on 2 legs

"We had to carry him down the front porch to go to the bathroom in the morning... and I went in to go grab my coffee, came back out, and he had gotten up without putting any weight on that front leg," Pasek said. "He had gotten up on the front porch steps, and I didn't know how he had done that."

His videos showcasing his mesmerizing willpower and strut have gained him 150,000 followers on Instagram and over 32 million likes on TikTok .

"Dexter teaches us all that we can do whatever we put our minds to, really," Pasek said. "If we could get out of our own mindset, and if we can think about the positive, we can do really anything we want to do."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Escaped Prisoner Causes State to Pause Take TWO Program

The escaped prisoner cut off his ankle monitor and made a run for Colorado’s southern border. By the time the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) sent out a statewide advisory at 2 p.m. on July 16, the six-foot-tall, 196-pound prisoner from the Delta Correctional Center had stolen a white Suburban and made it as far as Durango. “If you see the inmate,” a DOC bulletin read, “do not attempt to approach.”
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Purgatory Resort in Durango has announced its opening date for the 2022-23 ski season

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Purgatory Ski Resort has announced that the slopes will open on November 19, 2022. This year, the resort says that there will be snowmaking upgrades and other infrastructure and operations improvements. Purgatory says they will expand snowmaking coverage for the 2022/23 ski season to include lower...
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy