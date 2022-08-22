ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will leave federal gov't in December

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GuNR_0hQgBGY300

Dr. Anthony Fauci began at the National Institutes of Health in 1968, became head of the Laboratory of Clinical Investigation's Clinical Physiology Section in 1974 and became NIAID head in 1984. He's been in the position ever since. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci , the United States' top infectious diseases expert who rose to national and international prominence in 2020 after COVID-19 arrived, said on Monday that he will leave federal service in December.

As a respected diseases expert and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, it fell on Fauci to assume a leading role at the start of the coronavirus crisis. He was an adviser to former President Donald Trump and is President Joe Biden 's chief medical adviser.

While he's respected in virtually all scientific circles, Fauci faced great criticism and even threats from Trump and some of his supporters, such as former White House adviser Steve Bannon . Fauci, who sometimes clashed with Trump, said in early 2021 that it felt "liberating" having Biden in the White House.

Fauci said on Monday that he's leaving his federal office to pursue the "next chapter" of his life.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID ... for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges," he said in a statement.

"I have had the enormous privilege of serving under and advising seven presidents of the United States, beginning with President Ronald Reagan , on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats including HIV /AIDS, West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika, among others, and, of course, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am particularly proud to have served as the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden since the very first day of his administration."

Biden hailed Fauci on Monday as an American hero.

"I came to know him as a dedicated public servant, and a steady hand with wisdom and insight," the president said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIxPk_0hQgBGY300
Dr. Anthony Fauci, pictured here in 2001, has served under seven presidents -- Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

"When it came time to build a team to lead our COVID-19 response -- in fact, in one of my first calls as President-elect -- I immediately asked Dr. Fauci to extend his service as my chief medical advisor to deal with the COVID-19 crisis our nation faced."

Fauci admitted to past mistakes by not recommending masks initially during the COVID-19 pandemic and not recognizing asymptomatic patients as prime spreaders of the virus.

He's said that he may write a book in the future, or possibly teach, or both.

Although he's 81, Fauci emphasized in his announcement that he is not retiring .

"I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field," he said. "I want to use what I have learned ... to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders.

"NIH is served by some of the most talented scientists in the world, and I have no doubt that I am leaving this work in very capable hands.

"Thanks to the power of science and investments in research and innovation, the world has been able to fight deadly diseases and help save lives around the globe. I am proud to have been part of this important work and look forward to helping to continue to do so in the future."

Biden noted that Fauci was partly responsible for saving countless lives over his five decades of federal service. He began at the National Institutes of Health in 1968, became head of the Laboratory of Clinical Investigation's Clinical Physiology Section in 1974 and became NIAID head in 1984. He's been in the position ever since.

Fauci has also become part of pop culture, as he was portrayed by actor Brad Pitt on Saturday Night Live in 2020.

"Whether you've met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans' lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service," the president said.

"The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 7

Related
CBS DFW

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Public Health#Politics Governor#Niaid#White House
The List

What We Know About Jill Biden's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nine days after President Joe Biden left his quarantine at the White House, having experienced rebound positivity following his initial COVID-19 diagnosis last month, First Lady Jill Biden has now tested positive for the virus (via VOA News and CNN). Her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, shared an update on Biden's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

The best thing Liz Cheney can do if she wants to stop Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary election loss Tuesday was no surprise. The clock has been ticking on the Wyoming Republican in her ultraconservative state ever since she took a stand against former President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and his attempt to unlawfully maintain the presidency.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
Washington Examiner

Biden to the working class: Drop dead

President Joe Biden’s student loan bailout is illegal, inflationary, and immoral, all at the same time. It is also divisive. Nothing separates people more today than the line between those who have and have not gone to college . By giving away as much as $40,000 to families privileged with a college education, Biden is benefiting those most fortunate among us at the expense of those least fortunate, making existing inequalities even worse.
POTUS
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
431K+
Followers
63K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy