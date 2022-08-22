ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Girlfriend catches boyfriend cheating live on the radio

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A man exposed himself as a cheat on live radio – while his girlfriend was on the other line.

The anonymous girlfriend, who suspected her partner was seeing someone from work, turned to Sharyn and Jayden on the New Zealand radio station, The Edge.

Radio host Sharyn said she had an idea and proceeded to call the boyfriend-in-question.

She told the man she was a friend of the Other Woman and asked whether he'd be interested in helping plan her surprise birthday party.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"You guys could go for dinner somewhere nearby, then bring her up at 8pm," Sharyn suggested, which he agreed to.

"Cause you guys are official now, like boyfriend/girlfriend, right? So it wouldn't be weird if you take her on a date."

He stumbled before confirming: "I guess you can say we are."

She asked explicitly asked whether he and his colleague were "dating", to which he said: "I guess you could say we are."

Meanwhile, his official girlfriend was on the other line listening in.


Catching a cheater out live on air | The Edge www.youtube.com


When the man confirmed his affair, Sharyn brutally asked: "When you ask her out on the date, will you put that in your calendar, and will you also put it in your girlfriend's calendar?"

He then changed his tune completely and said she had the wrong person.

Once the call had ended, Sharyn told his emotional girlfriend how sorry she was that she had to hear that and reassured her she had done nothing wrong.

"He is the one that made the mistake; there's nothing wrong with you, and please don't let this stop you from meeting somebody that really deserves your heart because there are so many better people out there for you," she said.

The radio hosts then promised her a big night out "to get over that loser."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Who is Gabbie Hanna and why are people concerned for her?

TikTok star Gabbie Hanna has concerned friends, family and fans after posting a string of rants to the platform. The police department has since been informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that Gabbie chatted to officers for a few minutes before they called for the psychological evaluation team.Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home." Here is everything we know:Who is Gabbie Hanna? Gabbie is a 31-year-old internet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Celebrities#Live Radio#Edge
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?

If you’re a social media user, the chances are you’ve probably seen Andrew Tate popping up on your feed recently.Every other video seems to feature him on TikTok and Instagram over the last few weeks, and he’s become one of the most ubiquitous faces on the app – as well as one of the most controversial.But who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?Here’s everything you need to know.Who is Andrew Tate?Tate, 35, is a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur and content creator, who runs an online course in “modern wealth creation” at his own “Hustlers University”, which...
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

Biggest takeaways from Meghan Markle's first podcast

Meghan Markle has finally dropped her hotly anticipated podcast Archetypes on Spotify, which has already reigned in thousands of listeners. In the series, the Duchess of Sussex will sit down with experts to have "uncensored conversations" to unveil and understand the stereotypes about women and how they play into and shape our culture today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Spotify in 2020 after sharing their love for podcasts – especially during the pandemic. They said Archewell Audio was "committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds...
TENNIS
Indy100

Sisters leave people baffled after claiming their sons are brothers, cousins and twins

Two sisters have left people absolutely baffled by claiming that their children are brothers, cousins and twins.Brittany and Briana are identical twin sisters who also married identical twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers. The two couples each had a baby son, born within months of one another. Unsurprisingly, the two babies, Jett and Jax, have physical similarities – both babies have blue eyes. But, they also don’t look exactly the same.The families Instagram account has 114k followers and they have really confused people with a post about their children.In the post, they said their sons are, “Cousins, genetic brothers, and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Gabbie Hanna's sister speaks out after concerns raised for influencer's wellbeing

The sister of Gabbie Hanna has spoken out after fans raised concerns about the TikTok star.Hanna posted more than 100 videos over the course of 24 hours, in which she ranted about everything from religion to death. The videos posted by Hanna on the platform led to the police being informed out of concern for Gabbie, according to TMZ. Their sources were told they had "a long chat with Gabbie and determined she didn't pose a threat to herself or anyone else, so they allowed her to remain in her home."Now, Gabbie’s sister Cecilia has responded after viewers asked her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Indy100

This resurfaced upside down photograph of Adele is freaking people out

A photo has recently resurfaced of an upside-down Adele, and it's freaked people out once again.The image concerned is the cover art of the Someone Like You singer's third studio album 25, however, the 2016 LP has been altered to create a mirrored version where Adele's features such as her eyes and mouth have remained the correct way round, while her face has been flipped upside down.As a result, when you turn the image upside down, the picture looks like something straight out of a nightmare as the face looks normal but the eyes and mouth are now flipped.Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dan Bilzerian says 'marriage is a trap' days after wedding photo goes viral

Social media personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian, who isn't really considered a relationship kind of dude, seemingly got married sometime last month.And days after, he said, "marriage is a trap."Bilzerian,41, took to his Instagram to share what appeared to be a wedding photo.It showed him walking down the aisle in a tuxedo, arm in arm with a woman in a floor-length sage-green dress."I finally did it," he wrote in the caption.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Did Sylvester Stallone get divorced because of a dog?

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are allegedly set to split after 25 years following reports that Flavin filed for divorce.Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.Flavin is also said to be accusing Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the court documents stated.The news has led some people to speculate about...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Rapper releases song about the giant slide that is hurting people

The giant slide in Detroit, which was forced to close just hours after opening due to safety concerns, now has a song dedicated to it. A clip of the historic ride in Belle Isle Park, Michigan, soon went viral across Twitter, with many finding the bumpy ride hilarious, with one joking: "Welcome to the '80s kids!" Another humoured that it represented 2022. Others couldn't believe it had stayed open for so long. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWell now, rapper GMac Cash has written a song dedicated to the ride. He raps: "Hey, you could break your...
DETROIT, MI
Indy100

Hundreds of ducks surround a car leaving viewers in stitches

While out on the roads, there are plenty of hazards that could hold you up and cause you to arrive late to wherever you’re heading, but we bet ducks have never crossed your mind as one of them. Turns out they very much could be, as a viral clip showing hundreds of ducks surrounding a car has amazed the internet. The video was posted on Reddit’s r/Damnthatsinteresting sub with the caption, “Hundreds of ducks surrounding one particular car”. It has 65,500 upvotes from users who couldn’t believe their eyes. In the clip taken from inside another vehicle at the scene, a flock of...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Woman concerned after date puts on an Andrew Tate's podcast during 'romantic getaway'

What was supposed to be a ‘romantic weekend getaway’ soon turned sour as a woman realized her date was a fan of Andrew Tate. TikToker nudlemommy posted a video over the weekend explaining she was with a “frat boy” driving to go on a romantic getaway when he turned on Tate’s podcast. The TikToker asked her date to explain what the podcast was and his explanation has left both the TikToker and viewers worried. “His name’s Andrew Tate, he’s like this self-made billionaire- uh millionaire from Romania," the date explained. "Pretty much what he talks about is the standard of relationships and...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman starts to film her a 'day in the life' clip not realising she was about to get laid off from work

A woman was left humiliated after filming a “day in the life” vlog of her work day only to go into the office and be laid off.Ashleigh Carter was a former employee at the media company Barstool Sports and had began filming a vlog documenting her work day. But, what she didn’t realise was that she was actually filming her last commute to work. Text overlay on the clip read, “Day in the life: girl who just got laid off”. Carter explained: “This video is honestly f***ing hilarious now because I filmed this ‘spend a day in my life with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Piers Morgan ridiculed for mocking Meghan Markle over concerns her son was caught in a fire

Piers Morgan’s bizarre and tragic fixation on Meghan Markle is well-documented and, despite being pointed out to him many times how weird it is, he has continued.His latest dig at the former royal who allegedly snubbed him after a night out many years ago came after the release of her first podcast episode from the new show Archetypes.In the episode, Markle revealed that on a royal tour to South Africa when her son Archie was four and half months old, the heater in his bedroom caught fire.Despite being extremely shaken by the thought of what could have happened, Markle and...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Harry Styles' 'bad' accent in his new movie 'Don't Worry Darling' is already being mocked

It’s not out until next month, but Harry Styles' accent in Don’t Worry Darling is already being mocked by social media users.A new clip has been released for the upcoming film from director Olivia Wilde, which stars Styles and Florence Pugh as a young married couple.The movie is set in the 50s and sees the pair move to an experimental community in California, with Styles’s character working for a company called the Victory Project which is set upon 'changing the world'.The new clip from the psychological thriller shows the leading pair engaged in a tense argument – but all anyone...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

ITV boss defends Love Island against the thousands of complaints it received

An ITV boss has defended its flagship dating show Love Island, against the complaints it receives.Kevin Lygo, the channel's director of television, reportedly warned making shows like it risk-free would be to stop them appearing altogether.Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, he said the show's duty of care process was "more rigorous than ever", and that: "We are moving into a different era here and we have to be very mindful that there is a certain risk to going on television.Viewers made 1,509 complaints to the media regulator, Ofcom, over allegedly misogynistic behaviour by male contestants towards their female counterparts.Lygo...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Bizarre Facebook glitch shows users random messages sent to celebrities

Facebook users have been reporting outages in their droves after reports of widespread news feed glitches on the site. Outages were logged on DownDetector.com from 4pm AEST (7am BST) in Australia and this morning across the UK, with users all noticing the same things on their feed. The issue involves users being inundated with messages to celebrity pages on their news feeds. Many reported seeing random messages to pages they didn’t even follow, in an apparent glitch in the news feed algorithm.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterA total of 43 per cent of users have reported issues with...
INTERNET
Indy100

Did Andrew Tate get banned from social media because of a Daz Games video?

Andrew Tate has finally been banned from social media, including platforms Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. His affiliate program for Hustlers University has also been stopped. The former kickboxer's misogynistic views have understandably been met with anger and backlash – but worryingly, Tate has garnered fans across the world. His toxic influence has even poured into primary schools, with one teacher saying they had seen 11-year-old Tate fans telling female classmates they're "fat" and "use men for money." Tate's social media presence started its descent last week when Meta banished the so-called internet personality from its platforms. TikTok and YouTube...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy