Cam Heyward ranked in top 50 current NFL players

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The NFL’s top 100 players heading into the 2022 season is in the process of being unveiled and so far, only one Steelers player has made the list.

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward continues to move up the list year after year.

He comes in 42 going into this season after coming in 57th in 2021 and 84th in 2020.

Last season, Heyward had a career-high 83 tackles, along with 10 sacks, an interception, 15 tackles for a loss and 17 quarterback his.

“For a team that has defined consistency in not recording a losing record the past two decades, Heyward is a player who represents these ideals well, as you can count on him to be a solid presence on the defensive line year in and year out,” NFL.com said.

Heyward is a three-time All-Pro and have been named to the Pro Bowl five times

The only other Steelers-related name to make the list (so far) is former running back James Conner, now with the Arizona Cardinals.

He came in at 80.

The top 20 has yet to believe. Linebacker T.J.

Watt is obviously be on that list, the question is how close to the top he is and if he beats out Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Another name that could possibly make the list is Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.