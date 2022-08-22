Read full article on original website
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy's car
A Washington state sheriff's deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff's deputy works with the King County Sheriff's Department. The crash happened in Snohomish...
Colorado drunk driving suspect crashes into DMV while street racing, police say
A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said. The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop. The...
Georgia county sees second school bus driver arrested for DUI in less than a week, parents ‘beyond mad’
A school bus driver in Pickens County, Georgia, was arrested for alleged drunk driving, just days after another driver in the same county had a similar experience. Officers arrested Tammy Decerbo, 43, Monday morning. It was roughly an hour after she completed her morning route, so no students were on board. Still, parents were upset, especially after Jeffrey Tucker was arrested for DUI and other offenses on Friday.
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
Florida flight instructor, passenger killed in small plane crash
A flight instructor and a passenger were killed Wednesday when a small airplane crashed into a swamp in Florida. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
California saw increase in killings, violent crime in 2021, according to released report
California saw an uptick in violent crime in 2021, including an increase in homicides, according to data released Friday by state officials. The figures are part of the California Criminal Justice Statistical Report released by state Attorney General Rob Bonta. "While crime rates remain significantly below their historical highs, property...
Stabbing at Pennsylvania elementary school leaves 4 injured before shots fired into nearby home: police
Police in Pennsylvania say four people have suffered "significant injuries" from "suspected knife attacks" outside an elementary school near Philadelphia this week before shots were fired into a nearby home. The incidents that allegedly unfolded Tuesday in the vicinity of Penn Valley Elementary School may be related, according to the...
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report
An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
New Jersey man indicted in interstate fentanyl mailing operation
A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly using Staten Island mailing facilities to ship thousands of pills of fentanyl across the country. Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arrested and indicted on charges of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other charges in connection with the interstate fentanyl mailing operation.
Arizona CBP agents find 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona found 14,000 fentanyl pills inside a pair of crutches that were being used by a pedestrian. Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries said on Wednesday that the crutches were being used by a pedestrian. During an inspection, according to Humphries, a...
Pennsylvania woman falls victim to bank app scam, loses $2,000
A Pennsylvania woman lost $2,000 to a bank app scam after paying what she believed was her electricity bill. Kandace Kettren told WTAE-TV her phone rang Monday night from a number associated with Duquesne Light Company. "When she answered, she said she was told her electricity would be turned off...
Tim Scott rejects claims Roe overturn will hurt GOP, cites 'infanticide' discussion by Northam
Top Republican Tim Scott rejects claims the GOP's electoral prospects at the November midterms are trending downward due to social conservatives' victory on abortion at the Supreme Court. Responding to a clip of Janet Yellen injecting abortion into economics on "The Story" Thursday, Scott said it was "utterly irresponsible and...
Minnesota teachers could face 'racial consciousness' standard in new teaching license requirements
Teachers in Minnesota may be facing new licensing requirements, with an emphasis placed on racial consciousness. The Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board is considering new rules for teacher licensing for the first time in two decades, replacing the ten existing "Standards of Effective Practice" with eight new ones, including one standard on "Racial consciousness and reflection."
South Carolina state employees will soon be entitled to 6 weeks of paid parental leave
Starting in October, state employees in South Carolina are entitled to six weeks of parental leave after giving birth or adopting children. Surrounded by Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked together to pass the bill, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a signing ceremony Thursday for the law he put his signature to back in May.
DeSantis-backed candidates flip Florida school board from liberal to conservative
Conservatives across the state of Florida celebrated on Tuesday night after control of the Sarasota County School Board shifted from liberal to conservative. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos were all endorsed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and were all victorious Tuesday night in their elections for the Sarasota School board.
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
Crist slams DeSantis voters after winning Florida gubernatorial nomination: 'I don't want your vote'
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist had some harsh words for supporters of his Republican opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, during his first press conference as the Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wednesday morning. "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. And I don't want your vote. If you...
Pataki: 'Governor Abbott is doing what is exactly right' by bussing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities
Former governor of New York and 2016 GOP presidential candidate George Pataki commended Texas Governor Abbott for his stance on illegal immigration and sending migrants to New York City on "The Story" Wednesday. GEORGE PATAKI: We're a sanctuary city. We welcome illegals unless they come. And then all of a...
Dr. Oz challenges Dem opponent John Fetterman to debate, says his positions 'better' reflect Pa. 'values'
EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is challenging his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to a debate ahead of what he calls a "transformative" election, while saying the "values" of Pennsylvanians are "better reflected" in his positions than his rival's. Oz told Fox News Digital he has already committed...
