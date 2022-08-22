ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Fox News

Georgia county sees second school bus driver arrested for DUI in less than a week, parents ‘beyond mad’

A school bus driver in Pickens County, Georgia, was arrested for alleged drunk driving, just days after another driver in the same county had a similar experience. Officers arrested Tammy Decerbo, 43, Monday morning. It was roughly an hour after she completed her morning route, so no students were on board. Still, parents were upset, especially after Jeffrey Tucker was arrested for DUI and other offenses on Friday.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Alligator removed from New Mexico home gets settled in zoo: report

An alligator that was reportedly rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque. The three-foot alligator, whose name and sex haven't been revealed, was taken in by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before it was handed over to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox News

New Jersey man indicted in interstate fentanyl mailing operation

A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly using Staten Island mailing facilities to ship thousands of pills of fentanyl across the country. Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arrested and indicted on charges of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other charges in connection with the interstate fentanyl mailing operation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Fox News

Arizona CBP agents find 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona found 14,000 fentanyl pills inside a pair of crutches that were being used by a pedestrian. Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries said on Wednesday that the crutches were being used by a pedestrian. During an inspection, according to Humphries, a...
NOGALES, AZ
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox News

Minnesota teachers could face 'racial consciousness' standard in new teaching license requirements

Teachers in Minnesota may be facing new licensing requirements, with an emphasis placed on racial consciousness. The Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board is considering new rules for teacher licensing for the first time in two decades, replacing the ten existing "Standards of Effective Practice" with eight new ones, including one standard on "Racial consciousness and reflection."
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

