Chesterfield Police searching for suspect in Central Virginia credit card theft
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is investigating a credit card theft and fraud that occurred in June, and is seeking additional information from the public.
According to police, a Black female entered the Colonial Heights Library, located at 1000 Yacht Basin Drive, on June 27 at 5 p.m. While at the library, the suspect stole a wallet from a citizen's bag and later used the cards from the wallet to make purchases in different jurisdictions.
The suspect appeared to be between 20 and 35 years old and between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, a black floral skirt and black flip flops. The suspect left in the library in a silver, four-door Ford SUV.
Chesterfield County Police is encouraging anyone with information that could help solve this crime to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Tips remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.
