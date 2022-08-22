ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police searching for suspect in Central Virginia credit card theft

 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is investigating a credit card theft and fraud that occurred in June, and is seeking additional information from the public.

According to police, a Black female entered the Colonial Heights Library, located at 1000 Yacht Basin Drive, on June 27 at 5 p.m. While at the library, the suspect stole a wallet from a citizen’s bag and later used the cards from the wallet to make purchases in different jurisdictions.

The suspect appeared to be between 20 and 35 years old and between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, a black floral skirt and black flip flops. The suspect left in the library in a silver, four-door Ford SUV.

    Credit: Chesterfield Police Department
    Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

Chesterfield County Police is encouraging anyone with information that could help solve this crime to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Tips remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.

Brandi Bragaw
3d ago

Ummm.....anyone else think she looks way older than 25 or is it just me? I feel like that is somebody's Nana, like, she's probably got kids that are 25. Idk maybe I'm wrong but the shoes alone make me think I'm right.

Zara Gardner
3d ago

I get the feeling that she got dressed this way to come to the library to get something, anything. What she forgot is that Big Brother is everywhere & sees a lot. She's so desperate for $$$ she didn't think about cameras or anything but getting $$$. It's really sad.

