Public Health

Tips for preventing foodborne illnesses when packing kids school lunches

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Experts say two of the most important back-to-school items you can buy are an insulated lunchbox and something to keep your child's lunch cold.

They say to always keep hands and surfaces clean to avoid cross-contamination when preparing food.

Lunches packed at night and placed in the fridge should have their tops left open to allow the cold air to circulate.

Experts say to add gel cool packs in the morning as opposed to leaving them in the lunch bag over night.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

