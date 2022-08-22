Tips for preventing foodborne illnesses when packing kids school lunches

Experts say two of the most important back-to-school items you can buy are an insulated lunchbox and something to keep your child's lunch cold.

They say to always keep hands and surfaces clean to avoid cross-contamination when preparing food.

Lunches packed at night and placed in the fridge should have their tops left open to allow the cold air to circulate.

Experts say to add gel cool packs in the morning as opposed to leaving them in the lunch bag over night.