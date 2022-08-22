Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway

A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway engulfed in flames around 12:34 a.m.

Police identified the man as Gavion P. Singleton. They say he died after crashing his car into a guiderail in Greenburgh and then hitting a utility pole before the car caught fire.

The NYPD says Singleton was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango on the Sprain Brook Parkway and left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The investigation is ongoing.