Bronx, NY

Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway engulfed in flames around 12:34 a.m.

Police identified the man as Gavion P. Singleton. They say he died after crashing his car into a guiderail in Greenburgh and then hitting a utility pole before the car caught fire.

The NYPD says Singleton was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango on the Sprain Brook Parkway and left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The investigation is ongoing.

Teflon Don
3d ago

Good chance speed was a factor … new flashing sign’s on all NY highways “Better Late then Never “ sadly he chose Never …

