Maplewood, NJ

Dedicated Community Trailblazer Honored for Excellence

Recognition of Excellence was bestowed upon trailblazer Julia Amaker Porterfield at Galloping Hill Caterers, Union, NJ on Saturday, May, 14, 2022. Trifold Ministries/The Women’s Table of Plainfield, NJ honored extraordinary achievers for their annual awards banquet themed: Honoring Unsung Heroes and Heroines. The prominent driving force of perhaps the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A

A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Newark Public Schools requiring masks for students

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Public Schools students will be required to wear masks when classes start in two weeks, as the district faces overcrowded classrooms because of a teacher shortage. John Abeigon, the head of Newark Teachers Union, is on board with masking up. “We have Penn Station, tens of thousands of people go […]
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Cornwall mom says daughter experienced racism at middle school

A Cornwall mother is hoping to raise awareness to what she says is racism in her daughter’s school. Alisha Meekins has a 12-year-old daughter who goes to Cornwall Middle School. She spoke out about several alleged instances at two recent board meetings. She tells News 12 the behavior started...
CORNWALL, NY
roi-nj.com

Pernell leaving University Hospital to pursue other opportunities

Dr. Chris Pernell, a well-known thought leader on all issues involving health care, announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her role as chief strategic integration & health equity officer at University Hospital in Newark to purse other opportunities. Pernell, who came to the hospital in November 2019, had...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers

Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
NEWARK, NJ
thecoaster.net

Longtime City Resident Seeks Seat on Asbury Park City Council

Angela Ahbez-Anderson, who served as president of the Asbury Park Board of Education for five terms, has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Asbury Park City Council. The election for mayor and one seat on the council is scheduled for Nov. 8. Mayor John Moor and Councilman Jesse Kendle are running together for the seats.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

