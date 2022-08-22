Read full article on original website
Dedicated Community Trailblazer Honored for Excellence
Recognition of Excellence was bestowed upon trailblazer Julia Amaker Porterfield at Galloping Hill Caterers, Union, NJ on Saturday, May, 14, 2022. Trifold Ministries/The Women’s Table of Plainfield, NJ honored extraordinary achievers for their annual awards banquet themed: Honoring Unsung Heroes and Heroines. The prominent driving force of perhaps the...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
Montclair State students: Biden loan forgiveness plan is weight off their shoulders
President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
Newark Public Schools requiring masks for students
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Public Schools students will be required to wear masks when classes start in two weeks, as the district faces overcrowded classrooms because of a teacher shortage. John Abeigon, the head of Newark Teachers Union, is on board with masking up. “We have Penn Station, tens of thousands of people go […]
Cornwall mom says daughter experienced racism at middle school
A Cornwall mother is hoping to raise awareness to what she says is racism in her daughter’s school. Alisha Meekins has a 12-year-old daughter who goes to Cornwall Middle School. She spoke out about several alleged instances at two recent board meetings. She tells News 12 the behavior started...
Spring Valley community petitions to help football coach get reinstated
After hearing the news that Andrew Delva, Spring Valley high school’s 20-year veteran football coach, was going to be removed by administrators for lacking a state coaching license, the community started a petition to have him reinstated.
Pernell leaving University Hospital to pursue other opportunities
Dr. Chris Pernell, a well-known thought leader on all issues involving health care, announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her role as chief strategic integration & health equity officer at University Hospital in Newark to purse other opportunities. Pernell, who came to the hospital in November 2019, had...
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Putnam County beefs up security in advance of school year
Police in Putnam County are trying to put parents’ minds a little more at ease as they prepare to send their children back to school.
East Orange mayor’s annual cookout is huge success
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green’s annual cookout on Aug. 20 outside East Orange Campus High School delighted the many residents who attended. The event featured food, music, tug of war, face painting, bouncy houses, games, prizes, vendors, family fun and more. Photos Courtesy...
Can schools celebrate Diwali and Columbus Day? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. School calendars are a tricky thing. This year it doesn’t look like Toms River schools...
Look forward to the fall with NJ’s favorite jazz festival
There’s something about the end of summer that seems so melancholy. Beach days are over and soon, we'll start to feel that nip in the air. Just after Labor Day can be a sad time for a lot of New Jerseyans but there really is so much to look forward to. Case in point: New Jersey’s favorite fall festival is back.
The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers
Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
Longtime City Resident Seeks Seat on Asbury Park City Council
Angela Ahbez-Anderson, who served as president of the Asbury Park Board of Education for five terms, has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Asbury Park City Council. The election for mayor and one seat on the council is scheduled for Nov. 8. Mayor John Moor and Councilman Jesse Kendle are running together for the seats.
N.J. officials file lawsuits to address ‘historic injustices’ of pollution
A series of lawsuits filed Wednesday will send “an important message to polluters” across New Jersey, especially in the fight for environmental justice in underserved communities, state officials announced. The six separate lawsuits focus on polluted sites in Newark, Linden, Ewing, Rahway, Elmwood Park and Middlesex — all...
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
