Daniel Craig Once Called Starring in Angelina Jolie’s ‘Tomb Raider’ the ‘Worst Mistake I’ve Made’
Daniel Craig once explained why he didn't enjoy making the film 'Tomb Raider,' and how he and Angelina Jolie paid for the film's quality.
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
Kelly Clarkson Freaking Out When Nic Cage Admits He Added An Unbearable Weight Scene To The Script Is Totally Adorable
Nicolas Cage talked about the scene he added to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Kelly Clarkson had an adorable reaction.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series
Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
Here's Why Jason Momoa Is Calling Out One of His Past Films for Being a "Big Pile of S--t"
Watch: Jason Momoa ACCIDENTALLY Reveals Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman. Jason Momoa is not holding back. The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor, 43, shared that there is one film that he believes was ruined for him. "I've been a part of a lot of things that really sucked,...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
ComicBook
Simu Liu Fears for the Avengers After Sharing Photo of a Buffed Jonathan Majors
The sight of a buffed Jonathan Majors is striking fear in Simu Liu. Majors has a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, the villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is being set up as the central antagonist of Phases 4-6 of the MCU, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deemed the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. One would assume Liu's Shang-Chi will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is why he's fearing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes after sharing a photo of a shirtless Majors.
Leon Vitali, Longtime Stanley Kubrick Collaborator, Dead at 74
Leon Vitali, Stanley Kubrick’s longtime associate who starred in “Barry Lyndon” and “Eyes Wide Shut” in addition to assisting the filmmaker throughout his career, his died at the age of 74. The news was revealed by the official Twitter account of Kubrick’s estate. The official statement reads: “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. 26 July 1948 – 20 August 2022.” Vitali began pursuing an acting...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
