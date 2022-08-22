Read full article on original website
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
How to unlock Sumeru in ‘Genshin Impact’
Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0 update is finally here. Not only will a new region be unlocked for the players to explore, but a brand new element has also been released for the players to use — Dendro (Grass). Fans are keen to explore the new region after facing the electro archon in Inazuma, as well as meet new characters, and face the young Dendro God.
Fans roast multi-billion company Warner Bros. for running out of marketing money
David Zaslav has become more famous than he would have likely ever imagined (or perhaps even wanted) after being installed as the CEO of freshly-minted multimedia conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery. Wielding the axe with abandon that’s as reckless as it is ruthless, the executive has been pulling plugs left, right,...
MCU fans are hoping that ‘Thunderbolts’ doesn’t get the ‘Suicide Squad’ treatment
For those who don’t know who The Thunderbolts are, they’re essentially an anti-hero team in the Marvel franchise. And since it was announced that The Thunderbolts will have a film at the end of Phase Five in 2024, fans are praying that this anti-hero film won’t receive the same treatment as another anti-hero film that made its way to the cinema, twice.
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans prove themselves partial to ostentatious armor
The record-smashing premiere of House of the Dragon was a feast for the eyes that saw many fans captivated by the rich details of Daemon Targaryen’s armor. Per Tatler, House of the Dragon costume designer Jany Temime set out to bring a fresh perspective to the visual aspect of the Game of Thrones franchise. Her task was to infuse the costumes with colors from each family’s coat of arms. One of the crowning glories of her designs is Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) suit of armor, a black and red metal masterpiece with a magnificent winged dragon helmet.
The new entry to the ‘Planet of the Apes’ saga has found its lead actor
Just five years after the last Planet of the Apes trilogy ended, a new one is in production and has just found its new leading man in Owen Teague. Andy Serkis delivered a seminal and ground-breaking performance in the last trilogy as the primate lead Caeser, and Black Mirror alum Teague is now tapped to take up the ping-pong ball suit on set as the next ape lead. The new film, titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is to be helmed by Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball.
‘Thor’ fans mourn powerful MCU weapon that faded into obscurity
The MCU has introduced viewers to not only myriad superheroes but also a plethora of weapons. From those invented in Tony Stark’s lab to those in Wakanda, the MCU seems to be well-equipped for any situation. However, there is this one weapon that most viewers have more than likely forgotten. And now, fans mourn its obscurity.
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
How long do dragons live in ‘Game of Thrones?’
We know there’s a House of the Dragon, but what about a Nursing Home of the Dragon? How old do dragons in Westeros get, anyway? While you may not have pondered these questions, now that they’re in your mind they’ll be hard to evict. Thankfully, we have the answers that’ll free you of this unusual mental burden. Here’s the lifespan of Game of Thrones dragons.
MCU fans have plenty to say after upgraded ‘Ironheart’ armor emerges online
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were thrilled beyond belief when set photos revealed that Disney Plus series Ironheart had built a full-size practical costume for Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to use as she battled crime during the nascent stages of her crimefighting career, alleviating concerns that Phase Four’s inconsistent CGI could become a factor once more.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ just introduced Wolverine to the MCU
As of Ms. Marvel, mutants have officially arrived in the MCU, with Kamala Khan being revealed to have the X-Gene in the closing moments of the final episode. This means plans are undoubtedly afoot for the introduction of more mutants, and fans can’t wait to see the Marvel Studios versions of some of the greatest comic book characters of all time.
Facebook has apparently been Zucked by an algorithm bug that has broken everyone’s news feeds
In case you hadn’t noticed, your Facebook feed may look like an absolute mess of memes and strange cryptic language. Fear not, because everyone else is having the same issue. Some point between the turning of 5:00 and 6:00 UTC time, users suddenly experienced an influx of news feed...
Will Smith’s new look sparks speculation of a DCEU return
If there’s one way for a fallen A-list megastar to get themselves back in the good graces of their fanbase, then returning to a blockbuster franchise that’s guaranteed to make a ton of money and put plenty of butts in seats is arguably the safest way to do it, with Will Smith‘s bald and bearded look sparking scuttlebutt that he could be lined up for a DCEU return.
If you’re looking for blood here are the most violent slashers available today
Horror fans aren’t just out for blood, they’re out for the bloodiest slashers in film history. “What are some slasher movies with lots of kills or are just flat out crazy enough to keep your attention throughout?” wrote BillNyeYourMomAGuy in r/horror to open up this discussion like so many bodies have been opened up in the genre.
‘Star Wars’ fans ponder a reality where Padme survived to see Anakin become Vader
At times like these, Stars Wars needs to produce a ‘What if…?’ series of its own. Especially now, since more content involving past characters is getting produced. Now, another ‘what if’ scenario was proposed to the Star Wars community — what if Padmé Amidala survived and saw Anakin Skywalker turn into Darth Vader?
‘Batgirl’ star begs Warner Bros. to release the movie in emotional thread
DC fans are crushed by the news that Warner Bros. Discovery has cancelled the release of Batgirl, which had completed filming and was all set to drop on HBO Max, but the sadness would-be viewers are feeling is nothing compared to what the cast and crew of the movie must be going through. To have worked so hard on a project that they thought was going to be watched by millions globally only to be told it’s never going to see the light of day can only be a heartbreaking experience.
The latest chapter in a franchise everyone’s bored of recaptures imaginations on streaming
Based on the consistent adulation, billions of dollars in box office takings, and its continued status as one of the most popular and beloved brands on the planet, Harry Potter is never going to go out of fashion. Fantastic Beasts, though? Not so much. Warner Bros. invited criticism when it...
MCU fan thinks they’ve found the Guardians of the Galaxy’s successors
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are gearing up for a teary goodbye next year, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was confirmed by director James Gunn to be the final arc in the story of the Guardians. Whether that means the characters will be gone for good, we can’t know for sure, but for the sake of one’s emotions, it’s best to err on the side of caution.
