If you’re looking for a sentimental story that slowly sneaks up on you, might I suggest The Christmas Letter Writing Club at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre?. Director Madison Duling brings this new work, written by local playwright and actor Tom Akers, to life, its story following a group of college friends who gather at a cabin every October over a 20-year span to write their annual Christmas letters. From the moment I walked into the theatre, I was excited due to Eric Teeter and Bruce Duling’s sound design, which immediately brought me back in time. Having a few minutes to listen to some favorite throwback tunes while taking in the lovely set built by Zach Zelnio had me ready for some fun.

MOLINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO