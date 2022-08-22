Read full article on original website
Monmouth College's First Art Exhibit of Academic Year Showcases “Inherent Beauty of Mechanical Things”
Combining that background with an interest in art and "mechanical things" has led Moyer to produce creative work with "a decidedly industrial sensibility." Some of those works are on display in Monmouth College's Len G Everett Gallery in Hewes Library through September 23. A reception for the artist will be held 3-4:30PM, September 2, with Moyer presenting a gallery talk at 3:30PM. The exhibit, reception and talk are all free and open to the public.
Fighting Scots Tennis to Début New Courts, New Coach When They Host Central August 27
2022 Women's Tennis Team. Front Row (left to right): Emily Laughlin, Jennifer Shimmin, Coach Brian Dahlstrom, Isa Perez, Julia Mheidze. Back Row (L to R): Natalie Labicki, Emily Henson, Maddie Psomas, Izzie Hammind. (Not pictured: Ditza Montesinos) The Monmouth College women's tennis team is hoping that formula will help it...
Patriot Hunts Riverfest Coming to LeClaire
LeCLAIRE, IOWA (August 25, 2022) — LeClaire, Iowa, will host Patriot Hunts Riverfest, a special event to benefit Patriot Hunts, on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Wendy Bloomingdale and Annette Black, co-chairs of the Patriot Hunts Riverfest, have organized a family-friendly day with free admission starting with the Kids’ Fishing Derby, 8-10AM, at the south end of the Levee. Registration starts at 7:45AM.
Kent Pilcher Named Quad Cities Community Foundation Board Chairperson
BETTENDORF, IOWA (August 23, 2022) — The Quad Cities Community Foundation has named Kent Pilcher the new chairperson of its board of directors. Replacing outgoing chairperson Randy Moore, Pilcher brings nearly seven years of service to the Community Foundation, most recently as board vice chair and Investment Committee chair, and a long history of local community leadership. His term as chair will run through 2024.
Muscatine Art Center Opens Two Exhibitions Spotlighting Local History
MUSCATINE, IOWA (August 25, 2022) — Starting on September 3, visitors to the Muscatine Art Center can explore two very different stories from Muscatine’s past. On the main floor of the Stanley Gallery, the exhibition, “Captivated by Japan: Laura Musser McColm and Her Era,” considers some of the factors that may have sparked Laura Musser McColm’s installation of a Japanese-style garden in 1930. On the middle floor of the Stanley Gallery, the graphic illustrations of Sean Fitzgibbon tell the story of Norman Baker, his time in Muscatine, and his cancer hospital in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Putnam and LULAC Celebrate Diversity of Hispanic Culture
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 25, 2022) — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center are hosting a day celebrating Hispanic culture on Saturday, September 10. Events will kick off at the Putnam at 11AM with family friendly activities that will take place until 3PM, followed by the LULAC Fiesta Night, 6–10PM.
ComedySportz Quad Cities Holding Auditions in September
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 23, 2022) — ComedySportz® Quad Cities, the returning improvisational comedy group based out of The Spotlight Studio in Moline, are announcing auditions for their roster. Auditions will be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, Illinois, and anyone wishing to audition should plan...
WQPT to Hold Virtual Screening Event and Panel Discussion on Mental Health
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 25, 2022) — WQPT, Quad Cities PBS will be holding a virtual screening event featuring excerpts from the documentary “Scattering CJ” on Thursday, September 1, 7PM. Following each excerpt there will be a panel discussion about the film and suicide prevention. “Scattering CJ” explores...
Cancer Transitions — Moving Beyond Treatment/Gilda's Club
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 23, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is offering a 4-week cancer survivorship series called Cancer Transitions™ on Tuesdays, September 6–27, 5:30–7PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, Moline, Illinois, 61265. Cancer Transitions is a...
Mississippi Valley Blues Society Announces Artist Lineup for Blues Fest 2022
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 24, 2022) — The Mississippi Valley Blues Society (MVBS) will once again present the annual Blues Fest, September 16-17 on the banks of the Mississippi in beautiful and historic LeClaire Park, Davenport, Iowa. Following a successful 2021 Bluesfest, MVBS was able to build on this success...
Scott County Auditor Reminds North Scott and Bettendorf School Voters of Early Voting for the September 13 Special Election
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 24, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters there are early voting options available to them. In person voting starts Wednesday, August 24th at the Auditor’s Office, Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street, Davenport and is Monday-Friday, 8AM- 4:30PM. A satellite...
Quad City Botanical Center Hosts Its Ability Garden Ribbon-Cutting Event Friday, August 26, 10AM
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 25, 2022) — The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its Ability Garden Ribbon Cutting event on Friday, August 26, 10AM. Join us as we celebrate the official opening of our newly-reimagined Ability Garden. The Ability Garden is designed to improve accessibility to garden spaces and provide gardening opportunities to more people. Donors, grantors, supporters, and those who were part of this endeavor will be recognized at the ribbon-cutting.
EPA Settles Alleged Clean Air Act Violations with Sivyer Steel Castings LLC in Bettendorf, Iowa
LENEXA, KANSAS (August 25, 2022) — The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with Sivyer Steel Castings LLC in Bettendorf, Iowa, to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act (CAA). “Sivyer Steel Castings is located in a community that is disproportionately affected by air pollution,”...
Jade Avedisian Hoping to Get a Step Closer to Her Goal at Quad Cities 150 The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, Presented by Toyota Return to Action during the Davenport Speedway Doubleheader
In her second season of running National Midget races, the fifteen-year-old from Clovis, California, wanted to win. And she did, in a big way, at Jacksonville Speedway with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, becoming the first women to see the checkered flag in a National Midget event.
Opening Program: Curator Talks on “Urban Exposure,” September 1
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Held in conjunction with the Davenport venue's fascinating exhibit Urban Exposure: The American City Seen, an opening program featuring the latest set of Curator Talks will be held at the Figge Art Museum on September 1, with curatorial department members Joshua Jackson, Vanessa Sage, and Andrew Wallace discussing why specific works were chosen and the process they went through to create the exhibition.
Per Missive-ness: “The Christmas Letter Writing Club,” at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre through August 28
If you’re looking for a sentimental story that slowly sneaks up on you, might I suggest The Christmas Letter Writing Club at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre?. Director Madison Duling brings this new work, written by local playwright and actor Tom Akers, to life, its story following a group of college friends who gather at a cabin every October over a 20-year span to write their annual Christmas letters. From the moment I walked into the theatre, I was excited due to Eric Teeter and Bruce Duling’s sound design, which immediately brought me back in time. Having a few minutes to listen to some favorite throwback tunes while taking in the lovely set built by Zach Zelnio had me ready for some fun.
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy, September 6
Tuesday, September 6, 6:45 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. With its first major engagement following its name change from the TaxSlayer Center to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline's amphitheater will host three of the most successful and enduring acts in the history of rock on September 6, a night boasting the iconic, chart-topping talents of REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy.
“My Brother's Gift,” September 2 through 11
The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. A moving play being produced in conjunction with the community-wide Holocaust-remembrance project "Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” (OutOfDarknessQC.com), Claudia Haas' award-winning memory drama My Brother's Gift enjoys a September 2 through 11 run at Moline's Black Box Theatre, the work a moving testament to the power of art under unconscionable circumstances.
Now Playing: Friday, August 26, through Thursday, September 1
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Beast (R; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Blue Grass Drive-in, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - There may not be much to this man v. lion tale, but it's compact enough (93 minutes!) that there doesn't have to be, and the performers and director make screenwriter Ryan Engle's material play more elegantly than it should. IMDb listing.
