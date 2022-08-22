DFW Airport flights are seeing weather-related delays. How long might you have to wait?

Passengers traveling through Dallas-Fort Worth Airport should expect weather-related delays Monday.

FlightAware reported that 798 flights had been delayed and 221 canceled as of 12:45 p.m. Monday.

A traffic management program in effect for arriving flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration . Arrivials have been delayed an average of 59 minutes.

Gate holds and taxi delays between 16 and 30 minutes have been reported for departures, but that number is expected to increase