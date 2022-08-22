Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'
Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Minneapolis policy to lay off White teachers first could go to the Supreme Court: Leo Terrell
Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell blasted an agreement between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union, which exempted minority teachers from seniority-based layoffs. "It’s illegal, it violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment," he told Fox News Digital. "You’re using race as a criteria to lay of individuals....
Lawyers react to 'illegal' agreement in Minneapolis to lay off White teachers first
Several lawyers reacted to an agreement between the Minneapolis teachers union and school district to lay off White teachers first, regardless of seniority, saying it us "unconstitutional," and predicting it could end up at the Supreme Court. "The Supreme Court has been crystal clear, public schools cannot terminate teachers based...
Vox
Are teachers leaving the classroom en masse?
With schools reopening across dozens of states this month, some education leaders are ringing the alarm: There aren’t enough teachers to fill open positions right now. In Texas, teachers are deserting the classroom at high rates, with Houston alone reporting nearly 1,000 vacancies in early August. In Maryland, more than 5,500 teachers reportedly left the profession in 2022, leaving Baltimore with an estimated 600 to 700 vacancies going into the fall.
States Where Public Schools Are Losing the Most Students
The coronavirus pandemic heavily disrupted the U.S. public elementary and secondary school system. School shutdowns in 2020 emptied school buildings and wreaked havoc on home life as students and parents coped with online learning alternatives during the peak of the pandemic. As the county approaches the 2022-2023 academic year, public school systems nationwide are still […]
Republicans’ classroom gagging bills are ‘attack on education’, report says
Republicans have mounted an “attack on education” in 2022, according to a report, as lawmakers have introduced a soaring number of bills aimed at limiting classroom discussion of race and LGBTQ+ issues. The number of “educational gag orders” introduced has increased by 250% compared with 2021, according to...
Eyes on school staffing, student attendance, and behavior this year
After surviving two school years “completely veiled in the pandemic,” teacher Kathryn Vaughn says this year is off to a different start.Her stress levels are down. COVID protocols are relaxed. Teachers are feeling hopeful.“It feels a little lighter this year,” said Vaughn, who teaches elementary school art in Tennessee. “It really feels like we’re just kind of back to business as usual.”Many students and educators are returning to classrooms this fall...
Washington Examiner
US students start academic year with 'massive gains' in school choice
Millions of schoolchildren across the United States are starting the academic year off with more access to school choice than ever before following hard-fought wins in courtrooms , state legislatures , and at the ballot box . Arizona, which has a long legacy of education freedom, is leading the way....
Teachers: Tell us what classroom conditions look like at your local schools
Teachers briefly went on strike in Columbus, Ohio, partly over classroom conditions and wanting functional heating and cooling systems. In Atlanta, students at one high school shared images on social media of flooding rooms and other disrepair.
Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #27
Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s more than 13,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
DC schools to enroll migrant children bused in from border states
Public schools in Washington, D.C., will begin enrolling migrant children who were bused to the district from southern border states before the school year starts next week.
