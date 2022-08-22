ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, injured in Calabasas crash; authorities say he was speeding

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, was injured in a solo crash in Calabasas Sunday, and authorities said he was speeding.

The crash occurred on the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies contacted the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle.

Disick suffered a minor injury and declined medical treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Disick’s Lamborghini rolled over during the crash, TMZ reported . He was apparently driving in The Oaks gated community when he smashed into a stone mailbox, according to the agency.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” officials said in a news release Monday.

Disick was picked up from the crash scene by family members and his vehicle was towed.

