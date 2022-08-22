According to mythology, Hercules was the son of Zeus, king of the gods in ancient Greece, and a mortal woman named Alcmene. Though he was blessed with both divine parentage and peerless strength, Hercules’ life took a fateful turn when he suddenly snapped and murdered his wife in a fit of rage. He then sought counsel with the Oracles of Apollo at Delphi, who told him to go to Tiryns and complete a series of extraordinary tasks that would be given to him by King Eurystheus. In order to atone for his crime, Hercules would spend the next 12 years completing the 12 Labors he was given, which included arduous challenges like slaying the great beasts of the ancient world.

