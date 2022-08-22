ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Loudwire

Motley Crue Reportedly Planning Reunion Shows on 3 Other Continents

Motley Crue are reportedly planning to extended their "Stadium Tour" internationally, judging by tweets from the glam band's co-founder and bassist, Nikki Sixx. The current leg is now finishing its North American run. Get tickets here. On Twitter this week (Aug. 21), Sixx marveled that the 2022 trek, which has...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Bret Michaels Says No One Believed in ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’

Poison scored the only No. 1 single of their career with 1988’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” despite deep misgivings from radio programmers. Poison was already a household name, having several songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 20, including “Talk Dirty to Me” (No. 9), “I Won’t Forget You” (No. 13), “Nothin’ But a Good Time” (No. 6) and “Fallen Angel” (No. 12). Still, a chart-topping track eluded them.
MUSIC
Herbie J Pilato

The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]
Page Six

Gary Busey ‘perhaps’ just needed the bathroom: rep on pants-down photo

Gary Busey’s rep is giving the actor the benefit of the doubt after he recently pulled his pants down in public view.  “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a spokesperson for Busey, 78, told Page Six on Tuesday.  “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.” Paparazzi caught the “Point Break” star pulling his pants down across the street from his home in California on Saturday, a day after...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82

Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” “JI was more...
LUBBOCK, TX
American Songwriter

Marcus Mumford Releases New Single, “Better Off High”

Marcus Mumford has released a new single, “Better Off High,” which heralds Mumford’s debut solo album, (self-titled), set to drop on September 16. The artist wrote the new song with Blake Mills, who also produced the album. In addition, Mumford has recently announced a new North American...
MUSIC
Axios

'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona

It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
PHOENIX, AZ
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Band Name: Nirvana

If Kurt Cobain were alive today, what would he think?. The co-founder of the iconic grunge band, Nirvana, might be appalled. His band is still famous? Almost as famous as ever? How could this be?. Well, it starts with great songs. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” will last forever. But it...
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon

Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out

Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thezoereport.com

The '90s Are Back, And They're Coming For Your Home

When it comes to home design, the ‘90s tend to get a bad rap. Tuscan-style kitchens, florals and frills immediately come to this writer’s mind, at least. But, ‘90s decor wasn’t all bad. In fact, the prevalence and desire to use natural and organic materials as opposed to the synthetic alternatives that took hold in later years was pronounced, and it’s this sentiment that’s seeing a major resurgence today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
