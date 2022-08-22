Read full article on original website
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Jinjer Announce 2022 Tour With P.O.D., Vended, Space of Variations and Malevolence
This fall, Ukrainian prog metal band Jinjer will set out on a headlining tour which also features special guest P.O.D. with additional support coming from Vended, Space of Variations and Malevolence, making for one hard-hitting lineup. Jinjer will be out in support of last year's Wallflowers, their fourth studio which...
Motley Crue Reportedly Planning Reunion Shows on 3 Other Continents
Motley Crue are reportedly planning to extended their "Stadium Tour" internationally, judging by tweets from the glam band's co-founder and bassist, Nikki Sixx. The current leg is now finishing its North American run. Get tickets here. On Twitter this week (Aug. 21), Sixx marveled that the 2022 trek, which has...
Bret Michaels Says No One Believed in ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’
Poison scored the only No. 1 single of their career with 1988’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” despite deep misgivings from radio programmers. Poison was already a household name, having several songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 20, including “Talk Dirty to Me” (No. 9), “I Won’t Forget You” (No. 13), “Nothin’ But a Good Time” (No. 6) and “Fallen Angel” (No. 12). Still, a chart-topping track eluded them.
The Tragic Death of Ritchie "La Bamba" Valens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Biography.com, Grunge.com, RollingStone.com, RottenTomatoes.com, The Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald.]
Gary Busey ‘perhaps’ just needed the bathroom: rep on pants-down photo
Gary Busey’s rep is giving the actor the benefit of the doubt after he recently pulled his pants down in public view. “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a spokesperson for Busey, 78, told Page Six on Tuesday. “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.” Paparazzi caught the “Point Break” star pulling his pants down across the street from his home in California on Saturday, a day after...
Footage of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Recording Terrifying ‘Iowa’ Screams Emerges
Slipknot lead vocalist Corey Taylor is such an accomplished singer that it's often easy to forget he can also shred his throat with terrifying metal screams. And we mean shred. That's what's so entertaining about newly shared vintage footage that shows Taylor laying down scream tracks for Slipknot's Iowa, the...
My Chemical Romance Perform ‘The World Is Ugly’ for the First Time in 14 Years
As emo-heads are no doubt aware, My Chemical Romance picked up their worldwide reunion tour last week. And just a few shows into the leg, the dark pop-rock titans have already played several older songs that they haven't performed live in well over a decade. In fact, not only did...
Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82
Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” “JI was more...
Alter Bridge Reveal First 2023 North American Tour Dates With Mammoth WVH + More
Who stateside is ready for some Pawns & Kings? After finishing out 2022 on tour in Europe, Alter Bridge will kick off the new year by touring in support of their latest album in the U.S. and Canada. The band just announced a North American tour leg, hitting 30 cities...
Marcus Mumford Releases New Single, “Better Off High”
Marcus Mumford has released a new single, “Better Off High,” which heralds Mumford’s debut solo album, (self-titled), set to drop on September 16. The artist wrote the new song with Blake Mills, who also produced the album. In addition, Mumford has recently announced a new North American...
The Struts Drop Catchy, Sunset Strip-Inspired New Song ‘Fallin’ With Me’
When you know, you know! And The Struts knew they had something special with the new song "Fallin' With Me," so this fresh new earworm is here to occupy space in your brain while keeping your toes tapping. The track was inspired by nights out on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip,...
Bad Omens Book Late 2022 Tour With Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer + Thousand Below
In support of their new album The Death of Peace of Mind, Bad Omens will embark on a headlining tour in the U.S. and Canada this fall. It's quite the package too, with Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer and Thousand Below all tapped for support. Dubbed A Tour of the Concrete...
Behind the Meaning of the Band Name: Nirvana
If Kurt Cobain were alive today, what would he think?. The co-founder of the iconic grunge band, Nirvana, might be appalled. His band is still famous? Almost as famous as ever? How could this be?. Well, it starts with great songs. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” will last forever. But it...
Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon
Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
Stryper Postpone U.S. Tour Dates, Cite ‘Tour Bus and Labor Shortage’
Stryper have postponed a batch of U.S. tour dates they had planned for September, partly due to what the Michael Sweet-led Christian metal band described as a tour bus and labor shortage. They still have several Texas dates planned for next month. Their other plotted concerts will be rescheduled to...
Irate Festival Apparently Canceled After Dozens of Bands Pull Out
Irate Festival, which was set to take place in Louisville, Ky. at the end the month, has apparently been canceled after dozens of bands pulled out of the event over the last few days. The venue that the festival was set to take place at has confirmed the cancellation, though there hasn't been an official announcement from the event itself.
