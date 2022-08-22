ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
candgnews.com

Novi council approves lighting for new roundabout

NOVI — The City Council voted 4-2 during its regular meeting Aug. 8 to approve a purchase agreement for lighting to be placed around the area of Nine Mile and Taft roads where a roundabout is under construction. The new lighting will consist of eight 58-watt LED streetlights in...
MLive

Historic bridge over Huron River near Ann Arbor reopens ahead of schedule

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A historic bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor is reopening ahead of schedule after a rehabilitation project kept it shuttered for much of the summer. But some outstanding construction items will result in another closure later this fall, officials said. The Washtenaw County...
Spinal Column

MDNR considering ‘no-wake’ request for Bogie Lake

Homeowners on Bogie Lake are requesting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources establish a “no-wake” rule on the entire lake, including the canal on Beryl Avenue. Residents are also looking to limit electric vessels to no more than 2 horsepower (HP) per foot of vessel. “This lake only...
The Ann Arbor News

Back to School BBQ offers free backpacks, school supplies to Washtenaw County students

ANN ARBOR, MI - Children in need of supplies for the upcoming school year can get stocked up during a Back to School BBQ hosted by Community Action Network. The Back to School BBQ is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Bryant Community Center, 3 W. Eden Court in Ann Arbor. School supplies, including nearly 200 backpacks, free books and gift cards for purchasing clothes, have been donated from area businesses and churches, .
The Ann Arbor News

Virginia Patton Moss, long-time Ann Arbor resident and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ actor, dies at 97

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Virginia Patton Moss, was probably better known a member of the cast of the film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”. But she also was a longtime Ann Arbor resident, where she volunteered in her children’s schools and at church and also served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and occasionally introduced the now-beloved Christmas movie at the Michigan Theater.
The Ann Arbor News

Bees battle chemicals in Rumble of the Bumble wrestling match at Ypsilanti oddities shop

YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti oddities shop owner is bringing live wrestling, music and interactive art to town with the first Rumble of the Bumble. The “rumble,” hosted as a sister event to the Festival of the Pollinators, is 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on Cross Street from Rice Street to River Street. The Festival of the Pollinators, in its 10th year, is 3:30 to 8 p.m. on the same day on Washington Street between Michigan Avenue and Pearl Street.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wayne County leads list of 50-year population losses

Out of 83 counties in Michigan, 14 have had a population decrease over the last half century, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Ontonagon County had the largest percentage decrease at 43.9%, losing 4,588 residents between 1969 and 2021. Wayne County had the second largest percentage decrease at 33.9%. The county has lost 910,355 residents over the decades.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

