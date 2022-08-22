Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Cleanup of contaminated Ypsilanti Water Street redevelopment site gets $4.3M boost
YPSILANTI, MI - If you clean it up, they will come. Ypsilanti officials hope that’s the case for 38 acres sandwiched between Michigan Avenue and the Huron River at the heart of the city. The contaminated Water Street site, long a graveyard for redevelopment proposals, will now see a significant cash infusion from the state to power cleanup efforts.
Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
Burns Park home with 2-story porch, well-kept woodwork is slice of Ann Arbor history
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A well-preserved slice of Ann Arbor history in Burns Park, a stone’s throw from the halls of the University of Michigan recently hit the real estate market. The home at 923 Olivia Ave., which is MLive’s House of the Week, is listed at $1,195,000 by Leanne Wade of Howard Hanna Realty Ann Arbor.
Developer unveils plan for 631-bed high-rise near University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Another apartment high-rise catering to University of Michigan students may be coming to Ann Arbor. Plans are in the works for an 11-story building at 721 S. Forest Ave., a block and a half south of South University Avenue, a near-campus corridor dominated by student high-rises.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
candgnews.com
Novi council approves lighting for new roundabout
NOVI — The City Council voted 4-2 during its regular meeting Aug. 8 to approve a purchase agreement for lighting to be placed around the area of Nine Mile and Taft roads where a roundabout is under construction. The new lighting will consist of eight 58-watt LED streetlights in...
Hopes for neighborhood retail at troubled Ann Arbor site slowly fading
ANN ARBOR, MI — When the Georgetown Mall on Packard Street was demolished nearly a decade ago with the help of over $1 million in public funds, there were high hopes for a mixed-use development with ground-floor retail. Neighbors mourned the loss of a Kroger grocery store and surrounding...
Historic bridge over Huron River near Ann Arbor reopens ahead of schedule
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A historic bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor is reopening ahead of schedule after a rehabilitation project kept it shuttered for much of the summer. But some outstanding construction items will result in another closure later this fall, officials said. The Washtenaw County...
‘Dream school’ move-in: University of Michigan students get settled in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ari Harris paused Thursday to reflect on walking around campus and near Michigan Stadium as a child with his father Corey, who attended the University of Michigan and introduced him to his dream school. Cramped together inside Harris’ West Quad dorm on Aug. 25, the Harris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
Spinal Column
MDNR considering ‘no-wake’ request for Bogie Lake
Homeowners on Bogie Lake are requesting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources establish a “no-wake” rule on the entire lake, including the canal on Beryl Avenue. Residents are also looking to limit electric vessels to no more than 2 horsepower (HP) per foot of vessel. “This lake only...
Back to School BBQ offers free backpacks, school supplies to Washtenaw County students
ANN ARBOR, MI - Children in need of supplies for the upcoming school year can get stocked up during a Back to School BBQ hosted by Community Action Network. The Back to School BBQ is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Bryant Community Center, 3 W. Eden Court in Ann Arbor. School supplies, including nearly 200 backpacks, free books and gift cards for purchasing clothes, have been donated from area businesses and churches, .
wemu.org
Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti to be voted on by City Council tonight
The Ypsilanti City Council is expected to approve a "PILOT" – or Payment in Lieu of Taxes – for an affordable housing development on Clark Road. The developer, Lincoln Avenue Capital, is proposing to build more than 300 affordable housing units. One of the main concerns is the cutting down of an old-growth oak forest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ coming to select U.S. cities with just one Michigan stop
DETROIT - The same people who brought you “Immersive Van Gogh” and who are bringing you the upcoming “Immersive Klimt” as well as the upcoming “Immersive King Tut” have just announced another head-to-toe installation for the holiday season. “Immersive Nutcracker, A winter Miracle,” which...
Virginia Patton Moss, long-time Ann Arbor resident and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ actor, dies at 97
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Virginia Patton Moss, was probably better known a member of the cast of the film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”. But she also was a longtime Ann Arbor resident, where she volunteered in her children’s schools and at church and also served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and occasionally introduced the now-beloved Christmas movie at the Michigan Theater.
Attention kings and queens: Castle for sale in Michigan to live 'free from peasants'
A multimillion-dollar castle -- complete with moat, draw bridge and dungeon -- is for sale in Oakland County, Mich., at a listing price of $2.5 million.
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than six acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is...
Bees battle chemicals in Rumble of the Bumble wrestling match at Ypsilanti oddities shop
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti oddities shop owner is bringing live wrestling, music and interactive art to town with the first Rumble of the Bumble. The “rumble,” hosted as a sister event to the Festival of the Pollinators, is 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on Cross Street from Rice Street to River Street. The Festival of the Pollinators, in its 10th year, is 3:30 to 8 p.m. on the same day on Washington Street between Michigan Avenue and Pearl Street.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wayne County leads list of 50-year population losses
Out of 83 counties in Michigan, 14 have had a population decrease over the last half century, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Ontonagon County had the largest percentage decrease at 43.9%, losing 4,588 residents between 1969 and 2021. Wayne County had the second largest percentage decrease at 33.9%. The county has lost 910,355 residents over the decades.
A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance
From horse-racing to high-end pop-ups
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 2