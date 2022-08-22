ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football QB Hamp Fay switching positions

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPA2I_0hQg7xx300

Hamp Fay is getting worked out at a new position for Michigan State. After falling behind Noah Kim and Katin Houser for the backup QB position, Fay is getting a look at playing safety for Michigan State.

Fay was a member of the 2021 recruiting class for Michigan State, a 3-star QB from Texas. In his high school days, Fay was a wide receiver and defensive back until his junior season, so the position change isn’t totally out of place.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama commit Olaus Alinen pushing for two of his HS teammates to join him at Alabama

Alabama has already begun to recruit prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. In fact, the Crimson Tide already have three hard commits for the class thus far. However, one 2023 commit, Olaus Alinen, is pushing for more to join him in Tuscaloosa. Specifically, he tagged twin brothers and high school teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith in a tweet.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren's injury has some Thunder fans excited to tank for Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren reportedly has an injured foot that could keep him sidelined during the upcoming season. Holmgren, a 7-foot center from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a very impressive freshman campaign, was otherwise expected to play a big role for the Thunder. He had several promising and encouraging flashes while on the court during NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Qb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan quarterback battle could run into clash with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan‘s quarterback situation may not be solved by their week five contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Big Ten this upcoming season is what to make of the Michigan quarterback position. Last year, Cade McNamara was a more than serviceable starter for the Wolverines in their Big Ten championship-winning campaign. The stats might not jump off the screen, 2,576 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, but he provided some much needed stability at the position. He might not have been “Jim Harbaugh’s quarterback,” but he did his job. Peering over his shoulder all season was freshman J.J....
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: MSU head coach Mel Tucker joins The Valenti Show with Rico on 97.1 The Ticket

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was a guest on The Valenti Show with Rico of 97.1 The Ticket on Thursday to discuss his Spartans entering the 2022 season. During the interview, Tucker discusses replacing Kenneth Walker III, improving the nations worst pass defense, and Rico Beard also gets a big laugh from Tuck when discussing black helmets for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which two Notre Dame 2023 commits On3 believes are underrated

Although the Irish recently lost a commitment from their formerly highest rated player in defensive end Keon Keeley, the 2023 recruiting class is still very highly thought of. The group still ranks as one of the best in the country and there may be a few gems it the group as well. On3 looked at a few recruits who they believe are underrated, and two Notre Dame verbals came up. Find out below which ones and why they believe the industry has them ranked lower than they should be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sports Illustrated projects all bowl games, including where Notre Dame is projected

Week zero is here. College Football is finally set to being with multiple games this weekend and although the season is just starting, Sports Illustrated has come out with their projections of all 41 bowl games. We won’t go over all of them, just the New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff matchups. Find out below where Notre Dame could be headed during bowl season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Wire names Josh Downs as a top WR this year

The UNC football program is just two days away from its season opener of the 2022 season and wide receiver Josh Downs is ready to follow up his big sophomore year with another terrific year as a junior. Downs is a preseason Second-Team All-American by the AP and is also on numerous preseason award watch lists. Now, College Wire named Downs as a top wideout for this upcoming season, ranking him No. 5. “Downs was one of the top weapons for UNC and QB Sam Howell, however, with a new quarterback they will likely lean heavily on him in 2022.” In 2021, Downs had...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy