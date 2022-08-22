ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield named starting quarterback for Carolina Panthers

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Baker Mayfield will line up under center as the starting quarterback when the Carolina Panthers take on the Cleveland Browns to open the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Panthers on Monday officially named Mayfield as the starter.

The franchise traded for the former Cleveland Browns quarterback last month for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick.

Mayfield entered training camp with the Panthers battling last season’s starter, Sam Darnold, for the top job.

What’s Mayfield really like? Guys who played with him tell all

Mayfield appeared in 14 games with the Browns in 2021, completing 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Darnold placed in 12 games for the Panthers last season, completing 59.8% of his passes while throwing for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Neither quarterback played in last Friday’s preseason loss to the New England Patriots.

The Panthers will face the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night in their final preseason game.

The team will kick off the regular season at home against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.

