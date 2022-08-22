Michigan State football's Davion Primm moving from RB to CB

Davion Primm has found himself in the midst of a position change this camp, moving from running back to cornerback.

The change was likely made to better serve Primm, due to the crowded nature of the running backs room right now, that features 5 or 6 guys who are capable of playing.

The struggles in the MSU defensive backfield were no secret to anyone last season, and this is a move that could help solidify that position while not letting any of Primm’s talent go to waste.

