Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

Historic bridge over Huron River near Ann Arbor reopens ahead of schedule

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A historic bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor is reopening ahead of schedule after a rehabilitation project kept it shuttered for much of the summer. But some outstanding construction items will result in another closure later this fall, officials said. The Washtenaw County...
The Ann Arbor News

Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires. The...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Allen Park teen hasn't been seen in a month

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park Police are searching for a missing juvenile who disappeared in July. Kallee King, 14, left on foot from the area of Quandt and Englewood in Allen Park on July 24. She hasn't been seen since. King is considered voluntarily missing and isn't...
ALLEN PARK, MI
clearpublicist.com

Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire. Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan. Once on scene, they discovered the windows...
ADRIAN, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

