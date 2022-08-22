Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Burns Park home with 2-story porch, well-kept woodwork is slice of Ann Arbor history
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A well-preserved slice of Ann Arbor history in Burns Park, a stone’s throw from the halls of the University of Michigan recently hit the real estate market. The home at 923 Olivia Ave., which is MLive’s House of the Week, is listed at $1,195,000 by Leanne Wade of Howard Hanna Realty Ann Arbor.
Historic bridge over Huron River near Ann Arbor reopens ahead of schedule
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A historic bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor is reopening ahead of schedule after a rehabilitation project kept it shuttered for much of the summer. But some outstanding construction items will result in another closure later this fall, officials said. The Washtenaw County...
Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
Man who robbed Ann Arbor bank at gunpoint spotted walking into same bank
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor in July at gunpoint was spotted walking into the same bank Tuesday in a possible attempt to rob it a second time, police said. Police were called around noon Tuesday, Aug. 23, to the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires. The...
Cleanup of contaminated Ypsilanti Water Street redevelopment site gets $4.3M boost
YPSILANTI, MI - If you clean it up, they will come. Ypsilanti officials hope that’s the case for 38 acres sandwiched between Michigan Avenue and the Huron River at the heart of the city. The contaminated Water Street site, long a graveyard for redevelopment proposals, will now see a significant cash infusion from the state to power cleanup efforts.
‘Dream school’ move-in: University of Michigan students get settled in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ari Harris paused Thursday to reflect on walking around campus and near Michigan Stadium as a child with his father Corey, who attended the University of Michigan and introduced him to his dream school. Cramped together inside Harris’ West Quad dorm on Aug. 25, the Harris...
Engineering report of Riverview Terrace Apartments shows cracks in floorboards, improperly restrained walls
ADRIAN, Mich. — According to an engineering report for the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan, a wall appeared to not be properly attached to the floor, causing weight-bearing issues and light was seen shining from a unit below one with cracked planks. The "clear break through the precast...
Sheriff greenlights Ypsilanti-area license plate reader plan with strict guidelines
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A strong majority of Ypsilanti Township residents opposed a proposal to cover the area with automated license plate readers for use by law enforcement while responding to an online survey. But in community meetings when proposed safeguards around the surveillance technology were explained and questions answered...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Allen Park teen hasn't been seen in a month
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park Police are searching for a missing juvenile who disappeared in July. Kallee King, 14, left on foot from the area of Quandt and Englewood in Allen Park on July 24. She hasn't been seen since. King is considered voluntarily missing and isn't...
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area
More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown after a sinkhole opened on Griswold Street.
HometownLife.com
Stables Bar and Grill owner marks milestone birthday with surprise celebration
Despite recently celebrating his 80th birthday, Ron Abraham still loves coming into work. The owner of Stables Bar and Grill in Livonia since 1988, he cleaned up the bar's reputation and continues to stop by the establishment regularly, chatting with customers and being a part of the celebrations. But recently...
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
WILX-TV
Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire. Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan. Once on scene, they discovered the windows...
‘Bad Boy’ John Salley to appear at opening of Whitmore Lake marijuana dispensary
WHITMORE LAKE, MI -- The WellFlower is poised to become Whitmore Lake’s third recreational marijuana dispensary. And former Detroit Piston and cannabis advocate John Salley will be on hand Saturday at the opening signing autographs. The recreational marijuana dispensary at 50 E. North Territorial Rd. is the final marijuana...
firefighternation.com
Smash-and-Grab at Detroit (MI) Pot Growing Operation Sparks Fire that Burns Several Businesses
Someone smashed a pickup truck through the doors of a marijuana grow operation in Detroit early Tuesday morning. The would-be robbers reportedly did not manage to steal anything, but they did set off a fire that damaged several nearby businesses. The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of...
15K+ free curbside recycling carts coming to Ypsilanti-area homes
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Officials in Ypsilanti Township are gearing up to distribute more than 15,000 new recycling carts this fall in an effort to boost recycling, while cutting down on fees residents have to pay to participate in curbside collection. As it stands, residents participating in the township’s curbside...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
