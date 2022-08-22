FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Promoting the dairy industry at the Minnesota State Fair is one thing. Getting to be the official butter sculptor is another. It's an honor Gerry Kulzer doesn't take for granted. "A lot of pressure," he said Thursday, at the start of the 2022 fair. "You've got to get a portrait of a person done in two days."As he carved the likeness of Princess Kay of the Milky Way into a massive block of butter on Thursday, Kulzer was aware that he's filling some big shoes. Linda Christensen carved Princess Kay faces at the fair for 50 years. She...

