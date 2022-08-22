ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Life in prison: Stepfather of child saved by worried waitress sentenced for child abuse

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tuf1Z_0hQg7GRA00

A child abuse case that was in the national spotlight has finally come to a conclusion after the stepfather, Timothy Wilson II, who was accused of neglecting his stepson, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Police started investigating the claims after an alert waitress asked if a child was in need of help.

Flavaine Carvalho told police that a family of four entered an Orange County, Florida, restaurant on New Year’s Day in 2021. The 11-year-old victim was separated from the rest of the family when they entered, WFTV reported.

Shortly after the arrest, Carvalho said in a news conference with police, that the whole family had food, except for the boy.

Carvalho said only a few inches of skin were not covered by the child’s hoodie, glasses and facemask, but she was able to see bruises on the child, near his eyes and other bruises on his body.

The waitress made a sign that read “Are you OK?” and held it so only the boy could see. At first, the boy shook his head “yes.” She didn’t believe him, so she made a second sign that read “Do you need help, OK?” This time, he nodded “yes.”

Carvalho first asked her boss what to do, before she called the police.

During their investigation, officers found that the child had been tortured, maliciously punished and was not allowed food or water for days at a time.

They also found that the child stayed in a hotel room that was being used for storage, separate from his stepfather, mother and younger sibling. The family was staying at an extended-stay hotel after recently moving to the region.

Police interviewed the boy’s mother, Kristen Swann, who admitted to knowing about the abuse and not getting medical treatment for him.

Swann was charged with two counts of child neglect.

The boy and his 4-year-old sister were both removed from Wilson and Swann’s custody. There were no indications that the girl suffered from physical abuse.

Last week, Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 30 years after being found guilty of 10 charges including false imprisonment of a child, aggravated child abuse with a weapon and child neglect, WFTV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father

A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes

A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida deputy resigns after shocking video shows him pulling over SUV driven by pregnant woman and arresting her at gunpoint in front of her three young children because she didn't stop soon enough

A Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after shocking body camera footage showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop last week, threatening to shoot her as her three kids cowered inside the car. The frightening encounter transpired late last Friday, and saw Ebony Washington pulled over...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Prison#Child Neglect#Waitress#Timothy Wilson#Violent Crime#Wftv
The Independent

Pensioner cleared of causing baby’s death by careless driving due to insanity

A pensioner charged with causing a baby boy’s death through careless driving has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, with jurors finding that her undiagnosed dementia had affected her.Shelagh Robertson, 75, was driving home from a shopping trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of a van on the A10 at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire on January 22 last year, Cambridge Crown Court heard.The van collided with Robertson’s car, forcing the van on to the pavement where it hit Rachael Thorold and her five-month-old son Louis Thorold, killing Louis and throwing Mrs Thorold into the air, causing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Shooter’s Lawyers Cry as Victims’ Families Testify

Two of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense lawyers wept in court on Tuesday as relatives of his victims testified about their never-ending pain. “It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” Gina Hoyer, mother of slain 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, told the jury that will decide whether Cruz, 23, lives or dies. WPLG reports that Cruz attorneys Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashiman had to take off their face masks and dab at their tears.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
buckinghamshirelive.com

Parents left devastated after finding out why daughter kept coming home with bruises

The parents of a young girl who kept coming home from school with bruises have talked about their devastation at finding out what was wrong with her. Initially suspecting that their daughter Eva was fighting at school, Scott and Katrina Thornley remained perplexed as to why she was constantly covered in bruises. At a loss, they took her to see the doctor and get a blood test. Tragically, the results revealed that Eva was suffering from leukaemia.
KIDS
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport

Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located. The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LADbible

Couple arrested after appearing to give baby shot of vodka

A couple have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after shocking footage emerged appearing to show a baby being given a shot of vodka. An investigation was launched by authorities after the 14-second clip was shared on social media, in which a woman who is believed to be the baby's mother pours clear liquid from what looks like a bottle of vodka.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Father convicted of murdering his daughters; Scott Peterson’s bid for a new trial — TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Julie Rendelman joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss detective testimony in Paul Flores' trial for the alleged murder of Kristin Smart, new evidence in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing, the capital murder conviction of Yaser Said, and allegations of juror misconduct leveled by Scott Peterson’s defense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy