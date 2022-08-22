Read full article on original website
Bidders sought for Shen demo projects
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are continuing the city's aggressive approach to eradicating dilapidated structures. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the solicitation of bids for demolition and clean up activities at four properties: 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue, and 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the latest properties targeted for removal continues the momentum created during his predecessor Dick Hunt's tenure. McQueen also credits City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen for his continued efforts to acquire nuisance structures through court activities.
Clarinda district seeks facilities group members
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are looking for local residents to participate in a very important committee. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved a resolution allowing officials with SiteLogiQ to meet with the district's facility engagement group--one of the first steps toward a comprehensive facilities study. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News between 30-to-50 community members are needed to participate in the engagement group in a series of meetings with SiteLogiQ as part of the continuing probe of the district's building needs.
Transparency questions raised over Page County turbine project
(Shenandoah) -- One of many opponents of a proposed wind turbine project is calling for more transparency from Page County officials. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors fielded a barrage of questions from Jane Stimson regarding the county's communications with Invenergy officials. Stimson's questions come in wake of the supervisors' 2-1 approval of the proposed Shenandoah Hills turbine project earlier this month. While claiming transparency isn't Invenergy's forte, Stimson says it should be for county officials. Specifically, Stimson inquired about the methods Invenergy uses to contact the county, and whether they communicate with each of the supervisors. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he's received both emails and phone calls from company officials in the past. But, he's unsure of whether Invenergy corresponds swith the other supervisors.
Page County supervisors back Rapp Park boat ramp
(Clarinda) -- Rapp Park Recreation Area is getting a new boat ramp--but not after considerable debate at Tuesday's Page County Board of Supervisors meeting. By a 2-to-1 vote, the supervisors approved Page County Conservation's request to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to complete renovation of a boat ramp at the park north of Shenandoah on Highway 48. County Conservation Director John Schwab made the request, providing a history of issues surrounding the ramp--which is actually the end of a gravel road leading into one of the park's lakes.
Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah check presentation to Shen Public Library
(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
Shen library, city receive forum donations
(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting. Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah presented a check totaling $1,000 to Shenandoah Public Library in honor of Rosemary Revell Morrow’s family. Rosemary and husband Phil Morrow are members of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, which sanctioned the first-ever Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition late last month. ShenDig Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen says Rosemary visited the library as a child and worked there as a teen. Hensen says that experience influenced her career choice.
Clarinda funeral home ownership changes hands
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name. The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors take stance on use of eminent domain
Summit Carbon Solutions wants to build a pipeline across 5 states, including Nebraska and Iowa. A stretch of it would be in Pottawattamie County.
Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week. Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items. “I can’t afford to lose all this...
Hamburg charter school instruction underway
(Hamburg) -- More than 30 high school students are participating in a new education venture in the Hamburg School District. Earlier this year, the State Education Board approved the district's charter school application. Instruction in Hamburg's Career Academy began earlier this month. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the program's enrollment exceeded original expectations.
Ex-Southwest Iowa City Clerk Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Theft of City Funds
MILLS COUNTY, IA (Radio Iowa) The former city clerk in a small southwest Iowa town has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from Silver City accounts. Forty-four-year-old Artema Madeline Gray pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. An investigation found she made over 42-thousand dollars in personal purchases on the city’s credit card and overpaid herself nearly 11-thousand dollars. State Auditor Rob Sand’s office conducted the special investigation that was released this spring.
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
Red Oak man arrested on Page County warrant
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man is in custody on Page County charges following his arrest Thursday. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps around 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 8th Street. Phelps was arrested on a Page County warrant for failure to appear.
Stanley Archer, 79, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: May be directed to The Carson King Foundation, 8130 S. 104th Ave. W., Prairie City, IA 50228. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Private burial at a later date.
Red Oak man nabbed for probation violation
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak suspect faces new charges following his arrest early Wednesday evening. Red Oak Police say 50-year-old Floyd Raymond Henry II was arrested on two active Montgomery County warrants for probation violation--one for operating while intoxicated, first offense--a serious misdemeanor--and the other for possession with intent to deliver--a class C felony.
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Vacant Omaha structure total loss after fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were busy with a substantial fire at a vacant home. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a vacant structure at 12:14 p.m. Monday near 20th and Ohio Street. The structure was two homes connected by a hallway. When fire...
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality
(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
