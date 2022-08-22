ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOSnS_0hQg6ccp00

CUYLER, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On August 21st, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house on West Keeney Road in Cuyler for a domestic complaint.

Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.

Webster was arrested on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Harassment.

She was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in upstate N.Y. hotel, deputies say

DeWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in upstate New York, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in DeWitt, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
DEWITT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Webster, NY
Cortland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cuyler, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Custodian Arrested, Charged After Gun Found in School Vehicle

William M. McAuliffe of Waverly was arrested and charged after the Waverly Police Department says he knowingly stored a gun in a school vehicle. According to the Waverly Police Department, McAuliffe is accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm by knowingly storing a rifle in a school-owned vehicle while it was parked at the Waverly Jr.-Sr. High School on August 18th.
WAVERLY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify Grand Larceny suspect

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in connection to an ongoing Grand Larceny investigation. If you know the identity of the individual in the images shown here or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Investigator Graeff with UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3515 or jgraeff@uticapd.com.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22

On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
14850.com

Several vehicles damaged, woman with knife taken into custody

A woman was taken into custody under mental health law late Tuesday night after police officers “responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife” on Chestnut Street on Ithaca’s West Hill, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department. According to...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police looks to bring back complaint desk position

City of Cortland Police is in the preliminary stages of bringing back its complaint desk position in the department, according to deputy chief David Guerrera. Earlier this year, city police decided not to assign officers from the complaint desk to focus on increasing the number of officers assigned to patrol.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County

LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnyhomepage.com

Frankfort man charged with felony for stealing skid steer

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that one arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a skid steer from a local business in New Hartford, but there is still one suspect missing. According to police, an investigation into the theft...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
SYRACUSE, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy