Yesterday US Highway 421 was closed due to a dangerous wreck. A large truck carrying ammonia nitrate caught fire. The incident occurred around 7:29 AM to which the Boone police department and the Boone fire department immediately responded by closing down a huge section of the highway near industrial Park Drive. Fortunately the BFD was able to tame the fire before it exploded. Access to Watauga high school was severely blocked due to the Wreck. Many students were made late fortunately Watauga High School issued a statement saying any student late because of the incident would not be counted as tardy. Traffic opened back up completely by about 8:42 AM.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO