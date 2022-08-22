ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Go Blue Ridge

Fun in the Park Event

As part of the Town of Boone’s ongoing commitment to water conservation, recycling, and a litter-free community, the Town of Boone’s Public Works Department is hosting the Annual Fun in the Park Event on August 27th at the Boone Jaycee Park, located on Horn in the West Drive.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

The Green Park in Suffers Damage after Unwanted Visitors

The Green Park Inn is a Beautiful piece of history for the town of Blowing Rock. Many may recognize its iconic green roof, green horse, and many more recognize it as the first thing you see when entering the town of a Blowing Rock. The hotel has seen its fair...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Truck nearly explodes but is Averted

Yesterday US Highway 421 was closed due to a dangerous wreck. A large truck carrying ammonia nitrate caught fire. The incident occurred around 7:29 AM to which the Boone police department and the Boone fire department immediately responded by closing down a huge section of the highway near industrial Park Drive. Fortunately the BFD was able to tame the fire before it exploded. Access to Watauga high school was severely blocked due to the Wreck. Many students were made late fortunately Watauga High School issued a statement saying any student late because of the incident would not be counted as tardy. Traffic opened back up completely by about 8:42 AM.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Early Morning Wreck Causes School Delays

This morning at about 7:30AM there was a multicar collision on US highway 421 that stretched from the Mobil Gas Station at Bamboo Road and 421, to the entrance of Mountaineer Village Apartments at 421 and Yosef Dr. At the moment there has been no word on injuries or fatalities....
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy