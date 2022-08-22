With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.

