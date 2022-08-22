Read full article on original website
Related
KCJJ
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store assault investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a convenience store employee last spring. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5th, officers responded to the L & M Mighty Shop at 504 East Burlington Street for a report of an assault.
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
Red flags: How Moline police and school officials are working to catch signs of school violence before it happens
MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District partnered with the Moline police department in an attempt to bring awareness to school shootings and the red flags they show. “The Moline Police Department has been working diligently over the summer with the Moline School District. In light of all...
KWQC
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to GD Express Gas Station at the intersection of Pine Street and 46th street for a report of shots fired. Officials say responding officers found a scene in the parking lot of the gas station. Officer later responded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
KWQC
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
KCRG.com
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
superhits106.com
Man receives probation for chase, crashing into Dubuque County patrol vehicle
20 year old Kaylan Simmons of Blue Grass, Iowa was sentenced to 2 to 5 years of probation for leading law enforcement on a chase in the Dubuque area and then crashing into a Dubuque County patrol vehicle. Reports state that a Dubuque County deputy attempted to pull over Simmons for speeding in March of 2021, when Simmons was traveling 73 mph in a 55-mph zone. Simmons failed to stop, made several turns and continued towards Dubuque. The Dubuque Police Department deployed a set of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, at the U.S. 52/61/151 intersection with Jones Street. Simmons stopped his vehicle before hitting them, then reversed and crashed into the front end of a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle, causing about $6,000 worth of damage.
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Suspect driver had gun, ammo, open containers in Bettendorf
A 39-year-old Dayton, Ohio, suspect is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper says he had open alcohol containers, a gun, ammunition and marijuana in his vehicle in Bettendorf. Simeon Israel faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases
A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
KWQC
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant. Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Shout out to husband calling finalist
Cammie Pohl of Davenport definitely knows how to call her husband for dinner. She recently tied with Dorothy Knox of Cedarfield for third place in the Husband Calling Contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The contest was part of the “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize […]
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office adds 3 deputies
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will swear in three new deputies tomorrow morning. Clinton Law, Kobe Ahrens, and Jeremy Johannes will be sworn in during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m. Clinton Law grew up in Basco, IL and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies […]
Man impersonates police officer, attempts traffic stop Thursday in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. — The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be more observant after a man impersonated a police officer and attempted a traffic stop Thursday, Aug. 25 in Viola. At about noon Thursday, a man driving a black or dark-colored smaller SUV motioned for a...
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man sentenced to prison on felony kidnapping charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man who abducted a woman from the YMCA in Austin and later threatened to kill her on March 9th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 22-year old Keshaun Austin Baker of Bettendorf, IA, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 34 days already served after pleading guilty on April 28th to one felony count of kidnapping.
Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
97X
Davenport, IA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0