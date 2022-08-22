Read full article on original website
Biden asks Republicans to shun 'MAGA' in November, vote Democrat
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden had harsh words to describe Trump-allied Republicans on Thursday, as he held his first political rally in the run-up to November elections, accusing the group of embracing violence and hatred, and saying they edged toward "semi-fascism" at an earlier fund-raising stop.
U.S. senator arrives in Taiwan, defying angry Beijing
TAIPEI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. lawmaker on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on the third visit by a U.S. dignitary this month, defying pressure from Beijing to halt the trips.
Atlanta-area DA wants former Trump chief of staff Meadows to testify in election interference probe
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Trump's ex-chief of staff has info on efforts "to influence the results of the ... 2020 election."
Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following
Signs are growing that Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social is in financial trouble, with just a modest following six months after launching. But six months later it is in 30th place in an Apple ranking of social media apps downloaded onto iPhones.
