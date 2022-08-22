ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Reuters

Biden asks Republicans to shun 'MAGA' in November, vote Democrat

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden had harsh words to describe Trump-allied Republicans on Thursday, as he held his first political rally in the run-up to November elections, accusing the group of embracing violence and hatred, and saying they edged toward "semi-fascism" at an earlier fund-raising stop.
AFP

Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following

Signs are growing that Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social is in financial trouble, with just a modest following six months after launching. But six months later it is in 30th place in an Apple ranking of social media apps downloaded onto iPhones.
